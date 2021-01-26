Two more Taiwan cities to ban visiting the sick in hospitals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following in New Taipei City’s footsteps, two more Taiwan cities on Tuesday (Jan. 26) announced a ban on visiting the sick in hospitals.

Prompted by the recent COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Monday banned visiting the sick in hospitals across the city. Tainan and Hsinchu City followed suit the next day.

Tainan’s Public Health Bureau on Tuesday put a stop to visiting the sick at 36 hospitals and all nursing institutions across the city, except visiting patients in intensive care units and hospice wards, CNA reported. The bureau said the ban will be effective from Wednesday (Jan. 27) until Feb. 28 and urged families of patients to use telephones or video conferencing to express their love and care.

The number of caregivers for each patient, whether they are members of care institutions, family members, or hired through private companies, is limited to one, the bureau said.

Hsinchu City’s Public Health Bureau on Tuesday also imposed a ban on visiting patients at eight hospitals across the city and limited the number of caregivers to one per patient, according to CNA .