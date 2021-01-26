Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Two more Taiwan cities to ban visiting the sick in hospitals

Tainan stops visits to the sick at 36 hospitals and all nursing institutions across city

  199
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 21:00
Two more Taiwan cities to ban visiting the sick in hospitals

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following in New Taipei City’s footsteps, two more Taiwan cities on Tuesday (Jan. 26) announced a ban on visiting the sick in hospitals.

Prompted by the recent COVID-19 cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Monday banned visiting the sick in hospitals across the city. Tainan and Hsinchu City followed suit the next day.

Tainan’s Public Health Bureau on Tuesday put a stop to visiting the sick at 36 hospitals and all nursing institutions across the city, except visiting patients in intensive care units and hospice wards, CNA reported. The bureau said the ban will be effective from Wednesday (Jan. 27) until Feb. 28 and urged families of patients to use telephones or video conferencing to express their love and care.

The number of caregivers for each patient, whether they are members of care institutions, family members, or hired through private companies, is limited to one, the bureau said.

Hsinchu City’s Public Health Bureau on Tuesday also imposed a ban on visiting patients at eight hospitals across the city and limited the number of caregivers to one per patient, according to CNA .

ban on visiting the sick
Taoyuan General Hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

Condition of index case in Taiwan's hospital cluster improves
Condition of index case in Taiwan's hospital cluster improves
2021/01/26 12:07
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
2021/01/25 15:02
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
2021/01/23 15:15
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
Taoyuan still far from lockdown: Taiwan's health minister
2021/01/22 15:57
Northern Taiwan hospital fully evacuated amid Covid cluster
Northern Taiwan hospital fully evacuated amid Covid cluster
2021/01/22 11:22

Updated : 2021-01-26 22:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced