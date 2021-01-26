Alexa
2 senior UAE cricketers found guilty of corruption

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 19:36
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two senior international cricketers from the United Arab Emirates were found guilty on Tuesday of attempting to fix T20 World Cup qualifying matches in 2019.

Mohammad Naveed, the UAE captain, and Shaiman Anwar were both found to have breached two rules in the ICC anti-corruption code after being charged in October 2019, days before the start of qualifying.

The ICC said they were found guilty of “being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches” in the qualifying competition. They also failed to disclose any details about being approached to engage in corrupt conduct.

The specific matches in question were not disclosed.

Naveed and Anwar remain suspended and sanctions will follow, the ICC said.

Naveed, a fast bowler, was also found guilty of attempting to fix a match or matches in Abu Dhabi’s T10 League in 2019.

Updated : 2021-01-26 20:38 GMT+08:00

