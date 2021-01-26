Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 19:48
Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops on Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian man suspected of trying to attack soldiers at a West Bank junction, the military said.

The Israeli army said the assailant attempted to stab troops stationed at an intersection near the Israeli settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank.

“One of the soldiers blocked the assailant’s multiple stabbing attacks, and the commander of the troops who was at the scene fired towards the assailant and neutralized him,” the army said in a statement.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the man’s death, but provided no further information.

The military said no soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone attackers with no apparent links to armed groups. Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups have praised the attacks but have not claimed them.

Palestinian and Israeli rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in some instances, and of killing some suspected attackers who could have been apprehended.

Updated : 2021-01-26 20:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced