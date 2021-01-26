MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 Winners & Startup Competition Hong Kong Winners Announced

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 January 2021 - Reed MIDEM announces the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 and Startup Competition Hong Kong winners. The awards took place as part of the online MIPIM Asia Awards Forum.

MIPIM Asia Awards, the leading regional property awards, otherwise known as the "Oscars of the Asian real estate world," announced the 2020 winners during the awards ceremony at the MIPIM Asia Awards Forum on 26 January 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards event was 100% virtual, live-streamed for free, and open to all.

With a total of 33 property developments recognized and shortlisted for their excellence and innovation, Gold Award winners were selected from the 11 award categories, representing the most outstanding real estate projects among the Asia-Pacific region.

"The arrival of the pandemic in 2020, presented many new obstacles to the awards team, the project team and the jury members," said MIPIM Director Ronan Vaspart. "Despite these challenges, the response we received was overwhelming, demonstrating how the industry never ceases to progress, even during difficult times."

Founded in 2007, the annual MIPIM Asia Awards honour the most outstanding and accomplished projects, completed or yet to be built, in Asia-Pacific. The competition allows companies the invaluable opportunity to promote their projects, value the work of their team, and their company's work to the real estate community.

The jury panel, chaired this year by François Trausch, Global CEO & CIO of Allianz Real Estate GmbH, reviewed a total of 114 entries in November, which were whittled down to the final 33 winners, drawn from 8 countries, by the jury panel of 17 industry experts.

Given the current sanitary context, the Awards luncheon will be held during MIPIM Asia Summit in December 2021.

Members of the MIPIM Asia Awards Jury 2020 are:

- François TRAUSCH, Chairman of the Jury, Allianz Real Estate GmbH, Global CEO & CIO, Germany

- George AGETHEN, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Senior Vice President Asia-Pacific, Hong Kong

- Margaret BROOKE, Professional Property Services Group CEO, Hong Kong Heritage Chair, Hong Kong

- Henry CHENG, Chongbang Group, CEO & Executive Director, China

- Stanley CHING, CITIC Capital Holdings, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, Hong Kong

- Donald CHOI, Chinachem Group, CEO, Hong Kong

- Chris CHOW, LaSalle Investment Management, Senior Managing Director, Hong Kong

- Harvey COE, Ernst & Young, Partner & Head of Greater China, M&A Real Estate, Hong Kong

- Alison COOKE, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Managing Director - Real Estate, Hong Kong

- Tripp GANTT, Washington State Investment Board, Investment Officer Real Estate, USA

- George HONGCHOY, Link Asset Management Limited, Executive Director & CEO, Hong Kong

- Charles LAM, Baring Private Equity Asia, Managing Director Real Estate, Hong Kong

- Nicholas J. LOUP, Chelsfield, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Hong Kong

- Ellen NG, Warburg Pincus, Head of China Real Estate, Hong Kong

- Shuji TOMIKAWA, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), President, Japan

- Richard YUE, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, CEO & CIO, Hong Kong

- Nicholas WONG, The Townsend Group, Partner, Hong Kong

The annual Startup Competition also took place today with eight contestants presented under four categories of Data, Investment, Sustainability and User Experience. The winner of each category will pitch in the grand final at MIPIM Cannes in June 2021 alongside the Paris and NYC finalists.

Winners of the Startup Competition Hong Kong round are :

Tower 360 in the Data category

RealX in the Investment category

RealX in the Investment category

Urbanetic in the Sustainability category

Moderated by Aaron Block, Managing Partner of MetaProp.vc, winners were announced upon deliberation of the jury panel, comprised of :

- Eric CHEAH, Union Investment Real Estate, Head of Investment Management Asia-Pacific

- Akina HO, The Great Eagle Company, Head of Digital Transformation & Innovation

- Andrew YOUNG, Sino Group, Associate Director (Innovation)

Antonio CHAN, King Wai Group, Vice Chairman









MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2020 WINNERS





BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

K11 ATELIER King's Road

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: P Landscape Co., Ltd., ESKYIU Ltd., Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited

SILVER

Qianhai Kerry Centre

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Howeler+Yoon Architecture

Developer: Kerry Properties Limited, Phase One: Million Palace Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Two: Million Fortune Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Three: Great Universe Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Other: ALN Hong Kong (Landscape Designer), Woods Bagot (Retail Interior Designer)

BRONZE

Ronsin Technology Centre

Beijing, China

Architect: Victory Star Design

Developer: D&J China





BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

Kyoto Higashiyama project (Sanso Kyoyamato - Park Hyatt Kyoto)

Kyoto, Japan

Architect: TAKENAKA CORPORATION

Developer: TAKENAKA CORPORATION

Other: Tony Chi (Interior Designer), Yasuo Kitayama (Landscape Architect)

SILVER

Hebei Grand Hotel, Anyue

Shijiazhuang, China

Architect: LWK + PARTNERS

Developer: Hebei Zhonghong Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

BRONZE

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort

Raa Atoll, Maldives

Architect: ECO-ID Architects Pte Ltd

Developer: Leisure Horizons Pvt Ltd

Other: ACID (Avalon Collection Interior Design)

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING





GOLD

ESR Amagasaki Distribution Centre

Amagasaki, Japan

Architect: Taisei Corporation

Developer: ESR Cayman Limited

Other: Taisei Joint Venture (Contractor), Takato Tamagami Architectural Design, Ltd.

(Amenity Space Designer), Mio Watanabe Design Office, LLC. (Landscape Designer)

SILVER

Museum Tower Kyobashi

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

Developer: Nagasaka Corporation & Ishibashi Foundation

BRONZE

HeFei Fei River Central Smart Garden Library

Hefei, China

Architect: GEEDESIGN

Developer: Vanke

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

Qianhai Kerry Centre

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Howeler+Yoon Architecture

Developer: Kerry Properties Limited, Phase One: Million Palace Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Two: Million Fortune Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Three: Great Universe Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Other: ALN Hong Kong (Landscape Designer), Woods Bagot (Retail Interior Designer)

SILVER

VICTORIA DOCKSIDE

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Executive Architect & Authorised Person), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design Architect & Facade Designer)

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: New World Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC (Design Architect & Facade Designer), Ronald Lu and Partners (Hong Kong) Limited (Executive Architect & Authorized Person), James Corner Field Operations (Urban Planner and Landscape Design Architect), PLandscape Co., Limited (Landscape Design Architect), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape Architect), C. M. Wong & Associates Limited (Civil/Geotechnical Engineer), Arup (Registered Structural Engineer), tonychi (Interior Designer of Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood Residences), Simplicity Design Studio (Interior Designer of K11 ATELIER), K11 in collaboration with Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC, AB Concept & LAAB Architects (Interior Designers of K11 MUSEA), AFSO Designs (Interior Designer of K11 ARTUS), LAAB Architects (Design Architect of Special Features), One Bite Design Studio Limited (Design Architect of Ancillary Facilities)





BRONZE

Shibuya station area redevelopment

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: Nikken Sekkei and Tokyu Architects & Engineers Project Consortium (Shibuya Hikarie), Tokyu Architects & Engineers (SHIBUYA STREAM), Shibuya Station District Development Project Consortium/ Nikken Sekkei + Tokyu Architects & Engineers + JR-East Design Corporation + Metro Development (SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE SQUARE); Shimizu Corporation (SHIBUYA FUKURAS)

Developer: Shibuya New Cultural District Project Promotion Council(Shibuya Hikarie);

Tokyu Corporation and land proprietors of the area along Toyoko Line (SHIBUYA STREAM), Tokyu Corporation + East Japan Railway Company + Tokyo Metro co.,Ltd. (SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE SQUARE), Redevelopment association of Dogenzaka 1-chome

(front of station) area (Participating member: Tokyu Land Corporation) (SHIBUYA FUKURAS)

Other: Tokyu Corporation (General Supervisor of SHIBUYA STREAM), CAt (Design

Architect of SHIBUYA STREAM), Nikken Sekkei + Kengo Kuma and Associates + SANAA (Design Architect of SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE SQUARE), Nikken Sekkei (Master Architect of SHIBUYA FUKURAS), Tezuka Architects (Design architect of SHIBUYA FUKURAS)

BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

DaiyaGate Ikebukuro

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

Developer: Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. (Business Owner) & Seibu Properties Co., Ltd.

(Business Agent)

SILVER

K11 ATELIER King's Road

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: P Landscape Co., Ltd., ESKYIU Ltd., Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited





BRONZE

Sequis Tower

Jakarta, Indonesia

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design Architect), Wiratman Architecture

(Architect of Record)

Developer: PT Prospero Realty

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING





GOLD

Grand Gateway 66 Renovation

Shanghai, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, ELENA GALLI GIALLINI LTD

Developer: Hang Lung Properties

Other: ELENA GALLI GIALLINI LTD (Interior Designer), AGC Design Ltd (Executive

Architect), Belt Collins international (HK) Limited (Landscape Architect), GIRIMUN Architect (Retailer Planner)

SILVER

Rebuilding of Main Building of Daimaru Shinsaibashi Store

Osaka, Japan

Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD & TAKENAKA CORPORATION

Developer: Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co.Ltd.

Other: The Preservation Review Committee consisting of academics, developers,

architects, and constructors

BRONZE

Parkway Health Gleneagles Hospital

Chengdu, China

Architect: HKS Architect

Developer: Parkway Pantai

Other: EcoFace International Group





BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

EDEN

Singapore, Singapore

Architect: Heatherwick Studio

Developer: Swire Properties Ltd

Other: Unison (Main Contractor), RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Executive Architect & Structural Engineer), Squire Mech (Mechanical & Electrical Engineers), Rider Levett Bucknall LLP (QS), COEN Design International (Landscape Architect), Ensemble (Executive Interior Designer), Heatherwick Studio (Interiors), The Lightbox Pte Ltd (Lighting Consultant)

SILVER

Cloud Villa

Shanghai, China

Architect: Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd.

Developer: Shanghai Haihui Real Estate Co., Ltd

BRONZE

Hadohilljo Townhouse

Jeju-do, South Korea

Architect: UNITEDLAB Associates LLC

Developer: DAEAE Development

Other: S5 Construction, Ltd. (Contractor)





BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT





GOLD

K11 MUSEA

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Executive Architect & Authorized Person); Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC (Design Architect & Facade Designer)

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

Other: New World Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC (Design Architect & Facade Designer), Ronald Lu and Partners (Hong Kong) Limited (Executive Architect & Authorized Person), WSP (Asia) Limited (Building Services Engineer), James Corner Field Operations (Urban Planner and Landscape Design Architect), PLandscape Co., Limited (Landscape Design Architect), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape Architect), C. M. Wong & Associates Limited (Civil/Geotechnical Engineer), Arup (Registered Structural Engineer), K11 in collaboration with Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC, AB Concept & LAAB Architects (Interior Designers of K11 MUSEA), LAAB Architects (Design Architect of Special Features), One Bite Design Studio Limited (Design Architect of Ancillary Facilities)

SILVER

WITH HARAJUKU

Tokyo, Japan

Architect: TAKENAKA CORPORATION, Toyo Ito & Associates, Architects

Developer: NTT Urban Development Corporation

Other: Xavier Veilhan (Artist of sculpture, La Statue de Harajuku), Hiromura Design Office (Sign and Graphic Designer), Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Designer)

BRONZE

Sanya CDF Mall II

Sanya, China

Architect: Benoy Limited

Developer: CITS





BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT





GOLD

Vanke 'Sugar' Town

Quanzhou, China

Architect: Atelier cns (Guanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu)

Developer: Vanke

SILVER

Xuhui Runway Park

Shanghai, China

Architect: SASAKI, Scenic Architecture Office

Developer: Shanghai Xuhui Waterfront Development Investment Construction Co. Ltd.

Other: Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. (Structural, (Civil and Electrical Engineer), Leni Schwendinger Light Projects Ltd. (Lighting Design

Consultant), Arcplus Group Co. Ltd., Fluidity Design(Fountain Design Consultant), Shanghai Gardening-Landscaping Construction Co. Ltd. (General Constructor)

BRONZE

Xi'an Dahua 1935

Xi'an, China

Architect: Woods Bagot

Developer: Fosun





BEST FUTURA PROJECT





GOLD

AIRSIDE

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Executive Architect & Authorized Person), Snøhetta

Overseas Architecture (Design Architecture)

Developer: Nan Fung Development Limited

Other: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural, Geotechnical and Civil

Engineer), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited / J. Roger Preston Limited (Building

Services Engineer), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape Architect), Arcadis Hong Kong Ltd

(Quantity Surveyor), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Building Sustainability

Engineer), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Facade & BMU Engineer), Lighting

Planners Associates (Lighting Designer), Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)

SILVER

Commercial Development at Murray Road

Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects (London) in collaboration with Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong)

Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Other: Zaha Hadid Architects (Design Architect & Interior Designer), Ronald Lu & Partners (Lead Architect & Authorized Person), WSP (MEP Consultant), C M Wong (Structural & Geotechnical Engineer), Ove Arup & Partners (Building Sustainability Consultant), LERA (Structural Steelwork Engineer), Thornton Tomasetti (Structural Peer Reviewer), Group 5F (Swiss Facade Consultant), Meinhardt Facade (Local Façade Consultant), Peter Walker and Partners (International Landscape Architect), Earthasia (Local Landscape Architect), Speirs + Major (Special Lighting Consultant), Lichtvision (Lighting Consultant), Atelier Pacific (Graphic & Signage Consultant), Eckersley O' Callaghan (Glass Facade and Footbridge Consultant)





BRONZE

Anta Sports Campus

Shanghai, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Anta Group

BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT





GOLD

Panlong Tiandi

Shanghai, China

Architect: Sasaki (Masterplanner), Ben Wood Studio Shanghai (Main Designer)

Developer: Shui On Land

Other: Tianhua, Design Land Collaborative, Archi-union

SILVER

Tencent Dachanwan Net City

Shenzhen, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Tencent

BRONZE

Xinyang University South Bay Campus

Xinyang, China

Architect: Sasaki

Developer: Xinyang University





SPECIAL JURY AWARD

The 2020 Special Jury Award will be announced during the Awards celebration luncheon at MIPIM Asia Summit 2021.

