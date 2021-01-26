MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 Winners & Startup Competition Hong Kong Winners Announced

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 January 2021 - Reed MIDEM announces the MIPIM Asia Awards 2020 and Startup Competition Hong Kong winners. The awards took place as part of the online MIPIM Asia Awards Forum.
MIPIM Asia Awards, the leading regional property awards, otherwise known as the "Oscars of the Asian real estate world," announced the 2020 winners during the awards ceremony at the MIPIM Asia Awards Forum on 26 January 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the awards event was 100% virtual, live-streamed for free, and open to all.
With a total of 33 property developments recognized and shortlisted for their excellence and innovation, Gold Award winners were selected from the 11 award categories, representing the most outstanding real estate projects among the Asia-Pacific region.
"The arrival of the pandemic in 2020, presented many new obstacles to the awards team, the project team and the jury members," said MIPIM Director Ronan Vaspart. "Despite these challenges, the response we received was overwhelming, demonstrating how the industry never ceases to progress, even during difficult times."
Founded in 2007, the annual MIPIM Asia Awards honour the most outstanding and accomplished projects, completed or yet to be built, in Asia-Pacific. The competition allows companies the invaluable opportunity to promote their projects, value the work of their team, and their company's work to the real estate community.
The jury panel, chaired this year by François Trausch, Global CEO & CIO of Allianz Real Estate GmbH, reviewed a total of 114 entries in November, which were whittled down to the final 33 winners, drawn from 8 countries, by the jury panel of 17 industry experts.
Given the current sanitary context, the Awards luncheon will be held during MIPIM Asia Summit in December 2021.
Members of the MIPIM Asia Awards Jury 2020 are:
- François TRAUSCH, Chairman of the Jury, Allianz Real Estate GmbH, Global CEO & CIO, Germany
- George AGETHEN, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Senior Vice President Asia-Pacific, Hong Kong
- Margaret BROOKE, Professional Property Services Group CEO, Hong Kong Heritage Chair, Hong Kong
- Henry CHENG, Chongbang Group, CEO & Executive Director, China
- Stanley CHING, CITIC Capital Holdings, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, Hong Kong
- Donald CHOI, Chinachem Group, CEO, Hong Kong
- Chris CHOW, LaSalle Investment Management, Senior Managing Director, Hong Kong
- Harvey COE, Ernst & Young, Partner & Head of Greater China, M&A Real Estate, Hong Kong
- Alison COOKE, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Managing Director - Real Estate, Hong Kong
- Tripp GANTT, Washington State Investment Board, Investment Officer Real Estate, USA
- George HONGCHOY, Link Asset Management Limited, Executive Director & CEO, Hong Kong
- Charles LAM, Baring Private Equity Asia, Managing Director Real Estate, Hong Kong
- Nicholas J. LOUP, Chelsfield, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Hong Kong
- Ellen NG, Warburg Pincus, Head of China Real Estate, Hong Kong
- Shuji TOMIKAWA, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), President, Japan
- Richard YUE, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, CEO & CIO, Hong Kong
- Nicholas WONG, The Townsend Group, Partner, Hong Kong
The annual Startup Competition also took place today with eight contestants presented under four categories of Data, Investment, Sustainability and User Experience. The winner of each category will pitch in the grand final at MIPIM Cannes in June 2021 alongside the Paris and NYC finalists.
Winners of the Startup Competition Hong Kong round are :
- Tower 360 in the Data category
- RealX in the Investment category
- Urbanetic in the Sustainability category
- Roots in the User Experience category
Moderated by Aaron Block, Managing Partner of MetaProp.vc, winners were announced upon deliberation of the jury panel, comprised of :
- Eric CHEAH, Union Investment Real Estate, Head of Investment Management Asia-Pacific
- Akina HO, The Great Eagle Company, Head of Digital Transformation & Innovation
- Andrew YOUNG, Sino Group, Associate Director (Innovation)
- Antonio CHAN, King Wai Group, Vice Chairman
MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2020 WINNERS
BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
K11 ATELIER King's Road
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited
Developer: New World Development Company Limited
Other: P Landscape Co., Ltd., ESKYIU Ltd., Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited
SILVER
Qianhai Kerry Centre
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Howeler+Yoon Architecture
Developer: Kerry Properties Limited, Phase One: Million Palace Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Two: Million Fortune Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Three: Great Universe Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Other: ALN Hong Kong (Landscape Designer), Woods Bagot (Retail Interior Designer)
BRONZE
Ronsin Technology Centre
Beijing, China
Architect: Victory Star Design
Developer: D&J China
BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Kyoto Higashiyama project (Sanso Kyoyamato - Park Hyatt Kyoto)
Kyoto, Japan
Architect: TAKENAKA CORPORATION
Developer: TAKENAKA CORPORATION
Other: Tony Chi (Interior Designer), Yasuo Kitayama (Landscape Architect)
SILVER
Hebei Grand Hotel, Anyue
Shijiazhuang, China
Architect: LWK + PARTNERS
Developer: Hebei Zhonghong Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
BRONZE
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort
Raa Atoll, Maldives
Architect: ECO-ID Architects Pte Ltd
Developer: Leisure Horizons Pvt Ltd
Other: ACID (Avalon Collection Interior Design)
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING
GOLD
ESR Amagasaki Distribution Centre
Amagasaki, Japan
Architect: Taisei Corporation
Developer: ESR Cayman Limited
Other: Taisei Joint Venture (Contractor), Takato Tamagami Architectural Design, Ltd.
(Amenity Space Designer), Mio Watanabe Design Office, LLC. (Landscape Designer)
SILVER
Museum Tower Kyobashi
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
Developer: Nagasaka Corporation & Ishibashi Foundation
BRONZE
HeFei Fei River Central Smart Garden Library
Hefei, China
Architect: GEEDESIGN
Developer: Vanke
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Qianhai Kerry Centre
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Howeler+Yoon Architecture
Developer: Kerry Properties Limited, Phase One: Million Palace Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Two: Million Fortune Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; Phase Three: Great Universe Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Other: ALN Hong Kong (Landscape Designer), Woods Bagot (Retail Interior Designer)
SILVER
VICTORIA DOCKSIDE
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Executive Architect & Authorised Person), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design Architect & Facade Designer)
Developer: New World Development Company Limited
Other: New World Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC (Design Architect & Facade Designer), Ronald Lu and Partners (Hong Kong) Limited (Executive Architect & Authorized Person), James Corner Field Operations (Urban Planner and Landscape Design Architect), PLandscape Co., Limited (Landscape Design Architect), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape Architect), C. M. Wong & Associates Limited (Civil/Geotechnical Engineer), Arup (Registered Structural Engineer), tonychi (Interior Designer of Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood Residences), Simplicity Design Studio (Interior Designer of K11 ATELIER), K11 in collaboration with Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC, AB Concept & LAAB Architects (Interior Designers of K11 MUSEA), AFSO Designs (Interior Designer of K11 ARTUS), LAAB Architects (Design Architect of Special Features), One Bite Design Studio Limited (Design Architect of Ancillary Facilities)
BRONZE
Shibuya station area redevelopment
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: Nikken Sekkei and Tokyu Architects & Engineers Project Consortium (Shibuya Hikarie), Tokyu Architects & Engineers (SHIBUYA STREAM), Shibuya Station District Development Project Consortium/ Nikken Sekkei + Tokyu Architects & Engineers + JR-East Design Corporation + Metro Development (SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE SQUARE); Shimizu Corporation (SHIBUYA FUKURAS)
Developer: Shibuya New Cultural District Project Promotion Council(Shibuya Hikarie);
Tokyu Corporation and land proprietors of the area along Toyoko Line (SHIBUYA STREAM), Tokyu Corporation + East Japan Railway Company + Tokyo Metro co.,Ltd. (SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE SQUARE), Redevelopment association of Dogenzaka 1-chome
(front of station) area (Participating member: Tokyu Land Corporation) (SHIBUYA FUKURAS)
Other: Tokyu Corporation (General Supervisor of SHIBUYA STREAM), CAt (Design
Architect of SHIBUYA STREAM), Nikken Sekkei + Kengo Kuma and Associates + SANAA (Design Architect of SHIBUYA SCRAMBLE SQUARE), Nikken Sekkei (Master Architect of SHIBUYA FUKURAS), Tezuka Architects (Design architect of SHIBUYA FUKURAS)
BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
DaiyaGate Ikebukuro
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
Developer: Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. (Business Owner) & Seibu Properties Co., Ltd.
(Business Agent)
SILVER
K11 ATELIER King's Road
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Limited
Developer: New World Development Company Limited
Other: P Landscape Co., Ltd., ESKYIU Ltd., Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited
BRONZE
Sequis Tower
Jakarta, Indonesia
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (Design Architect), Wiratman Architecture
(Architect of Record)
Developer: PT Prospero Realty
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
GOLD
Grand Gateway 66 Renovation
Shanghai, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, ELENA GALLI GIALLINI LTD
Developer: Hang Lung Properties
Other: ELENA GALLI GIALLINI LTD (Interior Designer), AGC Design Ltd (Executive
Architect), Belt Collins international (HK) Limited (Landscape Architect), GIRIMUN Architect (Retailer Planner)
SILVER
Rebuilding of Main Building of Daimaru Shinsaibashi Store
Osaka, Japan
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD & TAKENAKA CORPORATION
Developer: Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co.Ltd.
Other: The Preservation Review Committee consisting of academics, developers,
architects, and constructors
BRONZE
Parkway Health Gleneagles Hospital
Chengdu, China
Architect: HKS Architect
Developer: Parkway Pantai
Other: EcoFace International Group
BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
EDEN
Singapore, Singapore
Architect: Heatherwick Studio
Developer: Swire Properties Ltd
Other: Unison (Main Contractor), RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Executive Architect & Structural Engineer), Squire Mech (Mechanical & Electrical Engineers), Rider Levett Bucknall LLP (QS), COEN Design International (Landscape Architect), Ensemble (Executive Interior Designer), Heatherwick Studio (Interiors), The Lightbox Pte Ltd (Lighting Consultant)
SILVER
Cloud Villa
Shanghai, China
Architect: Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd.
Developer: Shanghai Haihui Real Estate Co., Ltd
BRONZE
Hadohilljo Townhouse
Jeju-do, South Korea
Architect: UNITEDLAB Associates LLC
Developer: DAEAE Development
Other: S5 Construction, Ltd. (Contractor)
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
K11 MUSEA
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Executive Architect & Authorized Person); Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC (Design Architect & Facade Designer)
Developer: New World Development Company Limited
Other: New World Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor), Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC (Design Architect & Facade Designer), Ronald Lu and Partners (Hong Kong) Limited (Executive Architect & Authorized Person), WSP (Asia) Limited (Building Services Engineer), James Corner Field Operations (Urban Planner and Landscape Design Architect), PLandscape Co., Limited (Landscape Design Architect), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape Architect), C. M. Wong & Associates Limited (Civil/Geotechnical Engineer), Arup (Registered Structural Engineer), K11 in collaboration with Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates PC, AB Concept & LAAB Architects (Interior Designers of K11 MUSEA), LAAB Architects (Design Architect of Special Features), One Bite Design Studio Limited (Design Architect of Ancillary Facilities)
SILVER
WITH HARAJUKU
Tokyo, Japan
Architect: TAKENAKA CORPORATION, Toyo Ito & Associates, Architects
Developer: NTT Urban Development Corporation
Other: Xavier Veilhan (Artist of sculpture, La Statue de Harajuku), Hiromura Design Office (Sign and Graphic Designer), Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Designer)
BRONZE
Sanya CDF Mall II
Sanya, China
Architect: Benoy Limited
Developer: CITS
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
GOLD
Vanke 'Sugar' Town
Quanzhou, China
Architect: Atelier cns (Guanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu)
Developer: Vanke
SILVER
Xuhui Runway Park
Shanghai, China
Architect: SASAKI, Scenic Architecture Office
Developer: Shanghai Xuhui Waterfront Development Investment Construction Co. Ltd.
Other: Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute (Group) Co., Ltd. (Structural, (Civil and Electrical Engineer), Leni Schwendinger Light Projects Ltd. (Lighting Design
Consultant), Arcplus Group Co. Ltd., Fluidity Design(Fountain Design Consultant), Shanghai Gardening-Landscaping Construction Co. Ltd. (General Constructor)
BRONZE
Xi'an Dahua 1935
Xi'an, China
Architect: Woods Bagot
Developer: Fosun
BEST FUTURA PROJECT
GOLD
AIRSIDE
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners (Executive Architect & Authorized Person), Snøhetta
Overseas Architecture (Design Architecture)
Developer: Nan Fung Development Limited
Other: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Structural, Geotechnical and Civil
Engineer), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited / J. Roger Preston Limited (Building
Services Engineer), Urbis Limited (Executive Landscape Architect), Arcadis Hong Kong Ltd
(Quantity Surveyor), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Building Sustainability
Engineer), Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Facade & BMU Engineer), Lighting
Planners Associates (Lighting Designer), Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)
SILVER
Commercial Development at Murray Road
Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects (London) in collaboration with Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong)
Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited
Other: Zaha Hadid Architects (Design Architect & Interior Designer), Ronald Lu & Partners (Lead Architect & Authorized Person), WSP (MEP Consultant), C M Wong (Structural & Geotechnical Engineer), Ove Arup & Partners (Building Sustainability Consultant), LERA (Structural Steelwork Engineer), Thornton Tomasetti (Structural Peer Reviewer), Group 5F (Swiss Facade Consultant), Meinhardt Facade (Local Façade Consultant), Peter Walker and Partners (International Landscape Architect), Earthasia (Local Landscape Architect), Speirs + Major (Special Lighting Consultant), Lichtvision (Lighting Consultant), Atelier Pacific (Graphic & Signage Consultant), Eckersley O' Callaghan (Glass Facade and Footbridge Consultant)
BRONZE
Anta Sports Campus
Shanghai, China
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: Anta Group
BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
GOLD
Panlong Tiandi
Shanghai, China
Architect: Sasaki (Masterplanner), Ben Wood Studio Shanghai (Main Designer)
Developer: Shui On Land
Other: Tianhua, Design Land Collaborative, Archi-union
SILVER
Tencent Dachanwan Net City
Shenzhen, China
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: Tencent
BRONZE
Xinyang University South Bay Campus
Xinyang, China
Architect: Sasaki
Developer: Xinyang University
The 2020 Special Jury Award will be announced during the Awards celebration luncheon at MIPIM Asia Summit 2021.
