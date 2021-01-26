Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

6N: Vakatawa injured and out of France squad

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 18:32
6N: Vakatawa injured and out of France squad

PARIS (AP) — France center Virimi Vakatawa will miss the start of the Six Nations after injuring his knee in club action.

Vakatawa was injured playing for Racing 92 and withdrew from the France squad.

“Following my medical checks, I unfortunately need to be away from the grounds for several weeks,” Vakatawa wrote on Twitter.

The stalwart was replaced in the squad by Lyon center Pierre-Louis Barassi.

The French Rugby Federation also said props Uini Atonio and Jean-Baptiste Gros and lock Swan Rebbadj have also been withdrawn from the national squad.

Runner-up last year, France opens the Six Nations on Feb. 6 in Italy, then travels to Ireland a week later.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-26 20:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced