MC Payment Poised To Become Singapore’s First Listed Digital Payments Firm

To become first digital payments service provider listed on SGX

RTO of Catalist-listed Artivision Technologies Ltd. approved at EGM with expected completion on 18 Feb 2021

Artivision Technologies Ltd. will be renamed to MC Payment Limited

Well-positioned to capitalise on ASEAN's booming digital payments market

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 January 2021 - Artivision Technologies Ltd. (SGX:5NK) ("Artivision", the "Company" or the "Group") shareholders approved the proposed reverse takeover (RTO) of electronic payments company, Mobile Credit Payment Pte. Ltd. ("MC Payment"), at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Singapore last Friday. With the expected completion of the acquisition on 18 February 2021, Artivision will be renamed MC Payment Limited, and is set to become the first listed digital payments services firm on the SGX-ST.





Established in 2005 and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019, MC Payment holds a major payment institution licence and is a Singapore-based, online-to-offline (O2O) financial services technology company with a fully integrated platform and with a focus on servicing merchants in the retail, transportation and food and beverage industries.





The proposed acquisition of MC Payment is expected to be completed on 18 February 2021. ZICO Capital is the Sponsor and Financial Adviser in respect of the Proposed RTO and Evolve Capital Advisory is the financial adviser to MC Payment.





The Company is of the view that MC Payment's listing comes at an opportune time, with digital payments surging in Southeast Asia amidst the rise in online and e-commerce transactions, in light of safe-distancing measures imposed by respective government and general public's concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. The Group retains a competitive edge with its accessibility, omni-channel unified commerce capabilities and ability to leverage on its platform for additional business enhancing value-added services, leveraging on its position as one of the few licensed payment providers with a regional presence and a scalable payment infrastructure.





Currently, MC Payment has a presence in four countries - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand - with ambitions to become a regional player. With digital payments in ASEAN expected to triple to US$1.5 trillion (S$2 trillion) by 2030[1], the Group is well-placed to capitalise on this significant and growing market opportunity, given its established infrastructure and expanding geographical footprint.





Future growth avenues for the Group include penetrating new geographical markets through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and/or franchises, developing new technology and other payment solutions, as well as rolling out new value-added services for merchants, to boost customer retention and expand its customer base.





"We're expecting a robust growth trajectory for the Southeast Asian payments industry, following a surge in digitisation, spurred by increased access to 5G mobile technology, blockchain and AI, coupled with the rapid rise of e-commerce. We look forward to an exciting future in the digital payments industry, one that is filled with immense possibilities and opportunities," said MC Payment Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Koh.





[1] This information was extracted from a media release entitled "Digital payments in Asean to triple to US$1.5t by 2030: report" published by The Business Times on 16 October 2020, which can be accessed at: https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/asean-business/digital-payments-in-asean-to-triple-to-us15t-by-2030-report#:~:text=DIGITAL%20payments%20in%20Asean%20are,Global%20Research%20Asean%20Next%20report., data accessed on 26 January 2021.



About MC Payment

MC Payment is principally engaged in the provision of merchant payment services and digital commerce enabling services, offering online-to-offline (O2O) solutions through a fully integrated platform with a focus on servicing merchants in the retail, transportation and food and beverage industries. Its end-to-end payment platform offers comprehensive solutions for merchants, ranging from hardware and software to data analytics and other technology-driven, value added services tailored to specific industries. Its solutions cater to merchants with both on-line and off-line presences, provided through a unified platform digitalising engagements across all channels. MC Payment currently has a presence in four geographical markets - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand - with ambitions to become a regional player.





For more information, please visit us at http://mcpayment.com/