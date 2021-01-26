Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines confirms local transmission of Britain coronavirus variant

  115
By  REUTERS
2021/01/26 19:00
Philippines confirms local transmission of Britain coronavirus variant

(AP photo)

The Philippines has confirmed domestic transmission of the new, highly contagious British variant of the coronavirus, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to abandon a plan to allow some minors to go outside their homes.

“Right now, we have local transmission where this individual or these cases with the variant have already infected their community, their family,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told news channel ANC on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

The world is scrambling to contain the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant, despite travel bans, new lockdowns, and tightening quarantine measures in dozens of countries, amid concerns it could not only be more transmissible, but deadlier.

The Philippine health ministry said the B.1.1.7 variant had spread among 12 people in Bontoc, a mountainous northern province, with 17 such cases in the country.

Its first case of the British variant was found in a Filipino who had traveled from the United Arab Emirates.

Citing the British variant, Duterte said he had scrapped a plan to allow children ages 10 to 14 in low-risk areas to go outside the home starting Feb. 1.

The Philippines, which has imposed some of the world’s toughest coronavirus restrictions, including internal travel bans, has since March last year officially prohibited minors from leaving the home.

“I am afraid because this new strain strikes the young children,” Duterte said late Monday. “They can glue their attention on TV the whole day.”

The government had hoped easing restrictions on children might boost economic activity, after a year when growth is expected to have contracted 8.5%-9.5%.

With nearly 515,000 coronavirus cases and more than 10,200 deaths, the Philippines is among the worst affected countries in Asia.

Philippines
coronavirus variant
coronavirus
pandemic
COVID-19
UK mutant strain

RELATED ARTICLES

China's Xi calls for greater role for G20 in economic governance
China's Xi calls for greater role for G20 in economic governance
2021/01/26 12:30
Condition of index case in Taiwan's hospital cluster improves
Condition of index case in Taiwan's hospital cluster improves
2021/01/26 12:07
Taiwan’s TSMC beefs up anti-COVID measures amid hospital cluster
Taiwan’s TSMC beefs up anti-COVID measures amid hospital cluster
2021/01/26 10:38
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
2021/01/25 15:29
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
2021/01/25 15:02

Updated : 2021-01-26 20:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery numbers for November, December announced