Cosco's Australian ham seized for containing too much preservative

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 17:54
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Boneless smoked ham from Australia imported for chain retailer Costco Taiwan has been seized by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) for containing too much preservative, according to a CNA report.

On Tuesday (Jan. 26) TFDA announced a list of 29 imported items that were seized for failing port-of-entry inspections, including the Australian ham. According to the inspection results, the Tibaldi boneless smoked ham contained excess nitrous acid, so 960 kilograms of the product was destroyed.

Many seafood items were also found to be substandard, including five batches of oysters imported from Vietnam that were contaminated by norovirus, while two batches of anglerfish imported from Japan contained excessive cadmium, per CNA. Additionally, five batches of tea products imported from Japan were found to have contained too many pesticides.

CNA cited TFDA Northern Center division head Chen Ching-yu (陳慶裕) as saying that since 10 batches of Vietnamese oysters over the past six months were substandard, the Vietnamese authorities had been asked to come up with preventive measures.

