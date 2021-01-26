Alexa
Taiwan clamps down on Chinese speed measuring devices

Central, local governments want Chinese equipment that could pose security threat removed

  411
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 17:12
A highway in Taiwan

A highway in Taiwan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s transportation authorities have ordered the removal of speed measurement equipment manufactured in China that could pose security risks.

Facebook user "Leo, that Taiwanese" sounded the alarm that Eastern Science & Technology Co., a New Taipei-registered company, has allegedly been supplying the Taiwanese government with point-to-point speed measurement devices manufactured by China’s Hangzhou Lailai Technology Co.

Through procurement deals with the Directorate General of Highways and the Taipei City Government, Eastern Science has been funneling Chinese equipment into Taiwan, the netizen suggested. This means vehicle owners’ license plates and other data could be tracked and manipulated by Chinese actors, he warned.

The flagging has prompted a response from the authorities, with Transportation and Communications Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) announcing on Tuesday (Jan. 26) that companies failing to prove their devices were not produced in China must remove the products in question, wrote CNA.

The authorities will ramp up country of origin inspections, starting with the establishment of an interdepartmental verification task force. Meanwhile, the implementation of point-to-point speed measurement infrastructure will no longer be subsidized, Lin added, as questions remain about whether the system improves road safety.

infrastructure
speed measurement
China
Taiwan
security

Updated : 2021-01-26 19:04 GMT+08:00

