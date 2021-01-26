Biden’s China policy will show Beijing the US supports Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American President Joe Biden’s China policy will make Beijing accept that Washington supports Taiwan’s security and prosperity, according to Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The China expert said Monday (Jan. 25) that the communist regime is unlikely to launch a full-scale assault on Taiwan, even though tensions between the two countries are probably going to mount further, CNA reported. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is marking its 100th anniversary this year, party leader Xi Jinping (習近平) will place a strong emphasis on protecting the country’s sovereignty, she said.

At the same time, the Biden administration can avoid crisis and war while competing more effectively with China and warding off challenges to American interests. Despite the low risk of a full-scale Chinese invasion, small-scale military action against Taiwan by Beijing remains a possibility, Glaser warned.

However, the Biden administration’s stable policies will result in China accepting Washington’s support for Taiwan, even though it will not like weapons sales or seek to reopen talks with Taiwan, according to Glaser.