Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Biden’s China policy will show Beijing the US supports Taiwan

Full-scale invasion unlikely but small armed incidents possible: CSIS expert

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 16:40
CSIS China expert Bonnie Glaser 

CSIS China expert Bonnie Glaser  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American President Joe Biden’s China policy will make Beijing accept that Washington supports Taiwan’s security and prosperity, according to Bonnie Glaser, senior adviser for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The China expert said Monday (Jan. 25) that the communist regime is unlikely to launch a full-scale assault on Taiwan, even though tensions between the two countries are probably going to mount further, CNA reported. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is marking its 100th anniversary this year, party leader Xi Jinping (習近平) will place a strong emphasis on protecting the country’s sovereignty, she said.

At the same time, the Biden administration can avoid crisis and war while competing more effectively with China and warding off challenges to American interests. Despite the low risk of a full-scale Chinese invasion, small-scale military action against Taiwan by Beijing remains a possibility, Glaser warned.

However, the Biden administration’s stable policies will result in China accepting Washington’s support for Taiwan, even though it will not like weapons sales or seek to reopen talks with Taiwan, according to Glaser.

U.S.-China relations
Bonnie Glaser
CSIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden to continue US arms sales, international support for Taiwan: Experts
Biden to continue US arms sales, international support for Taiwan: Experts
2021/01/19 17:27
US President Trump might have reversed course on China: Bolton
US President Trump might have reversed course on China: Bolton
2021/01/13 18:15
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
Chinese getting rid of US real estate amid trade war
2021/01/05 12:44
Foreign policy summary report on Taiwan Strait affairs released
Foreign policy summary report on Taiwan Strait affairs released
2020/12/23 12:33
Taiwan's US envoy hopes for bilateral double taxation avoidance agreement
Taiwan's US envoy hopes for bilateral double taxation avoidance agreement
2020/12/17 16:47

Updated : 2021-01-26 17:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head