British national cleans up Taipei’s rivers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British national, Peter Lowe, was stuck in Taiwan due to pandemic travel curbs but decided to do something meaningful with his time and clean up Taipei’s rivers.

As a boat fanatic, he was eager to get out on the water so he purchased a boat and spent hours appreciating Tamsui’s wildlife and beautiful scenery. However, he started noticing how much trash was polluting the rivers.



Peter Lowe and others boating (Xu ZuLing photo)

“Having looked a little bit closer, then I started seeing rubbish in the river ... in the mangroves,” he told BBC. Saddened by the effect this was having on local wildlife, Lowe decided on a cleanup.

Motivated by his efforts, local volunteers joined him in cleaning up the mangrove forests and preventing trash from floating out to sea, which would further harm the environment. According to a member of the local boating community, “We noticed the problem, but when the rubbish is dispersed in the river, it doesn't seem so serious.”



Local boating community clean up trash in Tamsui River (Xu ZuLing photo)

Authorities took note of the campaign and are now assisting with the cleanup. Lowe commented, “My advice to people who are stuck in the same situation as me is to do something positive, to do something meaningful, particularly toward saving and protecting the Earth really.”