Taiwan employers warned against hiring foreign students illegally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Given that many students will seek short-term jobs during the winter vacation to make extra money, Taipei City’s Department of Labor has reminded employers they need to check foreign students for their residence and work permits before hiring them to avoid incurring heavy fines.

Taipei Department of Labor Commissioner Chen Hsin-yu (陳信瑜) said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many foreign students could not return to their home countries. Instead, many of them are staying in Taiwan and intend to work part time, CNA reported.

Chen said some employers forget to check whether foreign students have work permits and hire them, only to find they have broken the law. He added that services such as washing vegetables, serving food, and wiping tables and floors, with or without pay, is considered as having a job, per CNA.

According to the Employment Service Act, illegally employing foreigners is punishable by a fine between NT$150,000 (US$5,172) and NT$750,000. The foreign worker, meanwhile, is subject to fines of between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000.

Foreign students intending to work in Taiwan must first apply for and obtain a work certificate. Stores should ensure foreign applicants have the correct identity documents and work certificates, Chen said, encouraging employers to take photos of the credentials, per CNA.