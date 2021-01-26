Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan shows off jets equipped with Wan Chien missiles

Missiles can reach targets in China if fired from jets flying over Taiwan Strait

  255
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 15:38
IDF equipped with Wan Chien missile at Tainan Air Force Base 

IDF equipped with Wan Chien missile at Tainan Air Force Base  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After dozens of Chinese military planes intruded into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) over the past weekend, the Air Force on Tuesday (Jan. 26) showed off fighter jets equipped with the Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missile.

The extended-range cluster bomb was first revealed in Penghu last September during a visit by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Tuesday’s show in Tainan was the first time the bomb had been equipped by a jet at a public event, CNA reported.

Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF) play a key role in locating and repelling the Chinese warplanes. The Wan Chien missiles, designed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), are a strategic weapon essential for control of air and seas and for deterring China, the report said.

According to military sources, if launched from the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the missiles can hit airports and military installations in the Chinese provinces of Fujian and Guangzhou. The drills in Tainan were focused on rehearsing for emergency take-offs and landings, installing the bombs, and repairing IDF jets.

Wan Chien missile
Indigenous Defense Fighters
IDF
Tainan
Chinese warplanes
NCSIST

RELATED ARTICLES

Teams from Taiwan, Japan jointly develop AI learning system
Teams from Taiwan, Japan jointly develop AI learning system
2021/01/21 17:05
Taiwan's NCSIST begins 2nd wave of missile tests
Taiwan's NCSIST begins 2nd wave of missile tests
2021/01/14 16:21
3 Taiwan-made Teng Yun drones spotted at Taitung airbase
3 Taiwan-made Teng Yun drones spotted at Taitung airbase
2021/01/14 13:53
Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years
Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years
2021/01/12 11:17
Taiwan carries out its first 'infinite altitude' missile test of 2021
Taiwan carries out its first 'infinite altitude' missile test of 2021
2021/01/07 12:45

Updated : 2021-01-26 17:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head