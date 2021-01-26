Taiwan shows off jets equipped with Wan Chien missiles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After dozens of Chinese military planes intruded into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) over the past weekend, the Air Force on Tuesday (Jan. 26) showed off fighter jets equipped with the Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missile.

The extended-range cluster bomb was first revealed in Penghu last September during a visit by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Tuesday’s show in Tainan was the first time the bomb had been equipped by a jet at a public event, CNA reported.

Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF) play a key role in locating and repelling the Chinese warplanes. The Wan Chien missiles, designed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), are a strategic weapon essential for control of air and seas and for deterring China, the report said.

According to military sources, if launched from the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the missiles can hit airports and military installations in the Chinese provinces of Fujian and Guangzhou. The drills in Tainan were focused on rehearsing for emergency take-offs and landings, installing the bombs, and repairing IDF jets.