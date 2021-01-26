Taiwan’s PChome reaps rich rewards from SE Asia e-commerce market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s leading e-commerce group PChome is reporting stellar sales from Southeast Asia via PChomeSEA, a cross-border online shopping service bringing Taiwanese merchandise to the market.

Launched in September 2020, PChomeSEA saw its sales in Malaysia quintuple in December on a monthly basis, while orders for instant noodles and hot pot food products from Taiwan have also soared in Singapore, according to the company.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to explosive growth of the online population in the Southeast Asian market and Taiwan’s reputable anti-COVID-19 performance has helped boost sales of its protective gear in the region. Sales of Taiwan-made products at PChome Thai, for example, jumped 15 times year-on-year in 2020.

A campaign to give away 100,000 medical masks in Thailand last year was an enormous success, generating positive feedback and in turn helping market the e-commerce platform. Building on the success, a second promotion campaign has been mounted taking advantage of Made in Taiwan masks.

PChomeSEA provides a one-stop service for Taiwanese businesses seeking to grab a share of the Southeast Asian market, which boasts tremendous potential. The service incorporates merchandise information translation, multilingual customer service, localized marketing, as well as international banking and logistics.

PChome has been reinventing itself and adapting to emerging e-commerce trends. Strategies include cross-over collaborations, story marketing, an effective loyalty program, enhanced cellphone shopping experience, and unique merchandise peddling, reported Inside.