Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports imported COVID case from Mexico

Taiwanese businessman infected with coronavirus returns from Mexico on emergency medical evacuation flight

  346
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 14:58
Patients are placed on medical evacuation jet. (Executive Aviation Taiwan Corp. photo)

Patients are placed on medical evacuation jet. (Executive Aviation Taiwan Corp. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Jan. 26) confirmed one new imported case of the Wuhan coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 890. The latest infection, case No. 891, is a Taiwanese man in his 40s who traveled to Mexico for business.

According to Chen, the man went to Mexico on a business trip in November 2020. On Jan. 3, he began to experience nasal congestion, sore throat, and cough.

On Jan. 6, he tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent quarantine in hotels and hospitals from Jan. 7-23. Due to the need to return to Taiwan for medical treatment, he applied for an international emergency medical evacuation flight and received approval.

When he arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 24, he was immediately transported to a hospital isolation ward. He was tested again for COVID and was confirmed to have the disease on Jan. 26.

Chen pointed out the man flew back to Taiwan alone and none of the crew members of the medical evacuation aircraft entered the country. In addition, the individuals who assisted in the evacuation were provided with appropriate protective equipment and for that reason, no contacts have been listed in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 147,090 COVID-19 tests, with 143,940 coming back negative. Out of the 890 officially confirmed cases, 780 were imported, 71 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from the cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 797 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 86 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Covid
Covid infections
Covid cases
Wuhan coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus cases
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
2021/01/25 15:29
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
2021/01/25 15:02
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
2021/01/25 12:55
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
2021/01/25 10:15
China goes on offensive after studies cast doubt on its vaccines
China goes on offensive after studies cast doubt on its vaccines
2021/01/23 17:17

Updated : 2021-01-26 16:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head