Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

India’s Republic Day marked with massive farmer protests

By SHEIKH SAALIQ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/26 13:39
Indian farmers sit on their tractor after arriving at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for Tuesday's tractor rally in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 25,...
A worker fixes a giant board painted with Indian flags at a venue of Indian Republic Day ceremonial parade in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. R...
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is illuminated on the eve of Republic Day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is illuminated on the eve of Republic Day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
An Assam police person looks on as a worker, unseen, prepares the stands with flags at a venue of Indian Republic Day ceremonial parade in Gauhati, In...
Farmers from various parts of Maharashtra state gather in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the Indian gover...
Indian army soldiers with a sniffer dog perform security checks at a venue of Indian Republic Day ceremonial parade in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 25...
India police stop protesting farmers as they march in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the Indian governmen...

Indian farmers sit on their tractor after arriving at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for Tuesday's tractor rally in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 25,...

A worker fixes a giant board painted with Indian flags at a venue of Indian Republic Day ceremonial parade in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. R...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is illuminated on the eve of Republic Day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is illuminated on the eve of Republic Day in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

An Assam police person looks on as a worker, unseen, prepares the stands with flags at a venue of Indian Republic Day ceremonial parade in Gauhati, In...

Farmers from various parts of Maharashtra state gather in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the Indian gover...

Indian army soldiers with a sniffer dog perform security checks at a venue of Indian Republic Day ceremonial parade in Gauhati, India, Monday, Jan. 25...

India police stop protesting farmers as they march in Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Farmers have been protesting to press the Indian governmen...

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of farmers massed on tractors outside the Indian capital as the nation celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday in the backdrop of agricultural protests that have grown into a rebellion and rattled the government.

The tractor rally overshadowed the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi even as the annual military parade was scaled down because of the pandemic.

A thin crowd assembled beside the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard in New Delhi to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. People wore masks and adhered to social distancing as police and military battalions marched along the parade route. Several states displayed their floats to present their culture and the army showcased its latest equipment during the parade.

Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.

Meanwhile, thousands of tractors, decorated with Indian and farm union flags, lined up on the outskirts of New Delhi, ready to swarm the Indian capital.

Heavy contingents of police in riot gear patrolled the routes farmers were to take during the rally.

“We want to show Modi our strength,” said Satpal Singh, a farmer.

The protests were set off by new agricultural laws Parliament passed in September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government insists the laws will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment, but farmers fear cartelization and commercialization of agriculture will devastate their earnings.

Farmers first tried to march to New Delhi in November but were stopped by police. Since then, unfazed by overnight chilly winter temperatures they have hunkered down with food and fuel supplies and threatened to besiege the capital until the farm laws are repealed.

The government has offered to amend the laws and suspend their implementation for 18 months. But farmers insist they will settle for nothing less than a complete repeal.

Updated : 2021-01-26 14:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head