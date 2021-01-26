China to conduct military drills after criticizing US over exercises

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China announced on Tuesday (Jan. 26) that it will be conducting military drills in the disputed South China Sea, a day after Beijing complained the U.S. presence in the region is not good for peace.

China’s Maritime Safety Administration issued a notice prohibiting entry into sections of waters in the Gulf of Tonkin to the west of Leizhou peninsula from Jan. 27-30, but did not elaborate on how big the exercises would be or the specific location, Reuters reported. The move comes after the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) entered the South China Sea on Jan. 23 to promote “freedom of the seas,” according to the U.S. military.

Beijing on Monday criticized the U.S. for frequently sending vessels and aircraft into the disputed waters to “flex its muscles” and said such actions are not conducive to peace and stability in the region. Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, China, and Malaysia all have territorial claims in the South China Sea.

China’s criticism of U.S. military maneuvers in Asia come amid Beijing’s continued harassment of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). On Saturday (Jan. 23), 13 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes, including eight Xian H-6K bombers, four J-16 fighter jets, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

This was followed on Sunday (Jan. 24) by 15 Chinese planes, comprising two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare planes, two SU-30 fighter jets, four J-16 fighter planes, six J-10 jet fighters, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane entering Taiwan’s identification zone. In response, Taiwan's military scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese planes.