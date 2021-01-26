Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan politicians launch campaign to defend Kaohsiung councilor

DPP, independent city councilors in Kaohsiung organize grassroots movement to support Huang Chie

  128
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 14:10
Independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie (left)

Independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie (left) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To protest the recall campaign against independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie (黃捷), a group of politicians on Monday (Jan. 25) organized a counter-event on the city's streets to highlight her clean track record.

Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District; Kaohsiung City Councilor Lin Zhi-hung (林智鴻); and other politicians are promoting an “anti-retaliation” movement aimed at saving Huang from being dismissed. At 7 a.m. on Monday, the group gathered in Fengshan District to wave at passersby and urge them to vote "no" in the recall election, which will be held on Feb. 6.

DPP city council members from Fengshan District said they supported the organizers of the grassroots counter-movement.

Huang pointed out that there are less than two weeks before the vote and expressed her gratitude for the support of her fellow council members.

She said: "I have done nothing wrong this whole time. My political career has been normal, and I am serious about serving people." She added that she hoped Kaohsiung residents would refuse to let Fengshan become such a “retaliatory” district.

Hsu Chih-chieh said that he and others would gather at intersections around the district every morning and evening.

Taiwan politics
Huang Chie
Kaohsiung City
Fengshan District
recall election

RELATED ARTICLES

Anti-Han Kuo-yu activists reunite to show support for southern Taiwan city councilor
Anti-Han Kuo-yu activists reunite to show support for southern Taiwan city councilor
2021/01/24 16:19
Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
Ousted mayor of Taiwan's Kaohsiung urged to run for KMT chairman
2021/01/19 11:37
Taiwan's DPP expresses opposition to 'unjustified' recall campaigns
Taiwan's DPP expresses opposition to 'unjustified' recall campaigns
2021/01/18 14:29
DPP council member in North Taiwan city loses recall vote
DPP council member in North Taiwan city loses recall vote
2021/01/16 19:12
Taiwan's KMT faces challenge in choosing new secretary-general
Taiwan's KMT faces challenge in choosing new secretary-general
2021/01/12 16:13

Updated : 2021-01-26 15:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head