Taiwan politicians launch campaign to defend Kaohsiung councilor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To protest the recall campaign against independent Kaohsiung City Councilor Huang Chie (黃捷), a group of politicians on Monday (Jan. 25) organized a counter-event on the city's streets to highlight her clean track record.

Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District; Kaohsiung City Councilor Lin Zhi-hung (林智鴻); and other politicians are promoting an “anti-retaliation” movement aimed at saving Huang from being dismissed. At 7 a.m. on Monday, the group gathered in Fengshan District to wave at passersby and urge them to vote "no" in the recall election, which will be held on Feb. 6.

DPP city council members from Fengshan District said they supported the organizers of the grassroots counter-movement.

Huang pointed out that there are less than two weeks before the vote and expressed her gratitude for the support of her fellow council members.

She said: "I have done nothing wrong this whole time. My political career has been normal, and I am serious about serving people." She added that she hoped Kaohsiung residents would refuse to let Fengshan become such a “retaliatory” district.

Hsu Chih-chieh said that he and others would gather at intersections around the district every morning and evening.