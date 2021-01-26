Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hamilton scores 14 to lead UNLV over Utah St. 59-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 13:04
Hamilton scores 14 to lead UNLV over Utah St. 59-56

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 14 points, eight assists and five steals as UNLV narrowly defeated Utah State 59-56 on Monday night.

David Jenkins Jr. had 14 points, including two key free throws with six seconds left after the Aggies had scored eight straight points to pull within 57-56 with 10 seconds left.

Moses Wood added 10 points for UNLV (6-6, 3-2 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 11 rebounds.

Marco Anthony had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (12-5, 9-2). Justin Bean added 10 points. Neemias Queta had 8 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three assists.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half when Utah State outscored UNLV 22-20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-26 14:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head