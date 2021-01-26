Taiwan’s envoy in US isolating at home after contact with COVID case

Taiwan's envoy in the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim Taiwan's envoy in the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) is isolating at home after contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (Jan. 26).

Her health was normal but she was advised to work from home because she was one of three contacts of an employee at the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), CNA reported.

The staff member developed a fever on Jan. 20 and had a positive test three days later, with home quarantine as a result. Three contacts were asked to take tests and stay at home, with media reporting Tuesday that Hsiao was one of those.

Since taking up her position in Washington, D.C. in July 2020, this has been the second period of COVID isolation for Hsiao. She was also listed as the contact of a virus patient in November.

Individual employees of several Taiwan offices overseas, most notably in the U.S. and France, have tested positive for the virus at various times during 2020. Bloomberg recently named Hsiao as one of the eight most important people to watch in 2021, as she has the task of maintaining and strengthening Taiwan’s relations with the Biden administration.