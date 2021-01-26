Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dotsenko leads Tarleton State past Howard Payne 113-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 12:37
Dotsenko leads Tarleton State past Howard Payne 113-53

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Konstantin Dotsenko had 25 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting and Tarleton State easily defeated Division III Howard Payne 113-53 on Monday night.

Montre’ Gipson added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Texans.

Freddy Hicks had 10 points for Tarleton State (3-7), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Shakur Daniel added 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The 113 points were a season best for Tarleton State, which also achieved a season-high 28 assists.

Jerren Godfrey had 11 points for the Yellow Jackets. Harold Myart added 10 points. Tyrell Thompson had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-26 14:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head