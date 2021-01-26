Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Tuesday (Jan. 26) released the results of a survey that revealed foreign caregivers in Taiwan work an average of 10.5 hours per day, but make less than NT$20,000 per month.

On Tuesday, MOL released the results of a survey it carried out on the management of migrant workers in Taiwan from July to August 2020, which gathered 8,983 valid samples. According to the survey, for the month of June, migrant workers in Taiwan earned an average salary of NT$28,583 and worked a total of 194.7 hours, while migrant caregivers made an average of NT$19,918 that month while working about 10.5 hours a day.

According to the survey, the average salary of foreign caregivers in June was NT$114 less than 2019 on a base salary of NT$17,436. It was N$29 less in terms of an overall salary of NT$19,918; while the average overtime pay was NT$2,075, or NT$16 more than the previous year.

Although 81.1 percent of foreign family caregivers were not required by their employers to work every day of the week, the average number of hours worked per day came to 10.5 hours.

About 97 percent of foreign caregivers were given more than eight hours of continuous rest every day. However, only 57.3 percent of caregivers took their holidays, which was 8.3 percentage points lower than in June.

MOL said the drop in holidays taken was due in part to the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, with 18.5 percent of respondents saying they took fewer vacation days because of the pandemic. The majority, at 86.6 percent, stated that they worked on holidays to earn overtime pay, while 23 percent said that no other caregivers were available to cover for them while on vacation.

As for receiving overtime pay on holidays, 99 percent of caregivers reported receiving such compensation.