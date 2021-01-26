Alexa
Key scores 23 to carry Indiana St. over S. Illinois 69-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 11:14
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had 23 points, including four free throws in the last 21 seconds, and Indiana State narrowly defeated Southern Illinois 69-66 on Monday night.

Illinois state had two 3-point attempts on the final possession after Key's free throws with 12 seconds to play.

Jake LaRavia had 16 points for Indiana State (7-7, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tre Williams added 13 points, including the 3-pointer that put the Sycamores on top 65-63 with 1:13 to play. Cooper Neese had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Lance Jones scored a season-high 25 points for the Salukis (7-4, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Jones had the clutch 3 before Key's last two free throws. Kyler Filewich added 12 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-26 12:59 GMT+08:00

