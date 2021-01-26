Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek to release upgraded 5G chips later this year

Dimensity 700 and 800 series chips expected to use TSMC’s 10 nm, 12 nm processes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/26 12:56
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek is planning to release upgraded versions of its entry-level to mid-tier 5G chips in the second quarter of 2021.

The Taiwanese chipmaker is slated to unveil the upgrades of its Dimensity 700 early in the second quarter, while the upgraded Dimensity 800 will most likely debut at the Mobile World Congress 2021, which is currently scheduled for June 28 to July 1, industry sources told Digitimes.

MediaTek is expected to utilize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) mature 10 nm and 12 nm processes to make their updated Dimensity 700 and 800 series chipsets, as the chips are designed for budget to mid-tier 5G smartphones, per the report.

The fabless chipmaker will likely continue to highlight the power-saving capabilities of their updated chips. The new chips will also continue to support sub-6 GHz 5G, with enhanced multimedia functions and better gaming performance, the sources said.

The company announced last Wednesday (Jan. 20) that it would use TSMC’s 6 nanometer process for its newest chips — the Dimensity 1100 and 1200 — aimed at the high-end 5G smartphone sector. MediaTek would have preferred for these latest chips to be made using the 5 nm process, but due to TSMC’s lack of 5 nm capacity, it decided on 6 nm chipsets instead.

