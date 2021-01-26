Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greene leads No. 14 Ohio State over No. 7 Maryland 88-86

By MITCH STACY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/26 10:35
Greene leads No. 14 Ohio State over No. 7 Maryland 88-86

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Madison Greene scored 24 points, Jacy Sheldon had 21 and No. 14 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 88-86 on Monday night.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Braxtin Miller put the Buckeyes up 75-69 with 4:22 left. The Terps missed 12 of their next 13 field-goal attempts, allowing the Buckeyes to build a lead down the stretch.

The Terps pulled within five on a pair of foul shots by Ashley Owusu with under a minute left. A late 3-pointer by Chloe Bibby and another by Katie Benzan at the buzzer weren't enough.

Miller scored 18 points and Dorka Juhasz had 16 rebounds as Ohio State (9-1, 5-1) handed Maryland (11-2, 7-1) its first conference loss of the season and snapped the Terps' 24-game Big Ten winning streak going back to last January.

Owusu led Maryland with 33 points. Benzan had 22 on 7-for-12 shooting from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The teams met for the first time since the Terps routed the Buckeyes in the conference tournament championship in the last game before last season was ended by COVID-19. This time the Terps, the highest-scoring team in the nation and winners of 10 straight, let the aggressive Buckeyes edge past them late in the game.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won their second straight over a ranked team by shooting 46% from the floor and playing physical defense. They beat then-No. 11 Michigan 81-77 on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Maryland: After having Thursday's game against Rutgers canceled due to COVID-19 issues, the Terps aren't scheduled to play again until Feb. 4 at Wisconsin.

Ohio State: Plays at No. 16 Indiana on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Updated : 2021-01-26 12:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head