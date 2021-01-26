Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Condition of index case in Taiwan's hospital cluster improves

Imported case linked to Taoyuan coronavirus cluster remains intubated in intensive care unit

  359
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 12:07
Soldiers from Taiwan's chemical warfare unit spray disinfectant on patient's hands. 

Soldiers from Taiwan's chemical warfare unit spray disinfectant on patient's hands.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The condition of a critically ill patient in a coronavirus cluster associated with Taoyuan General Hospital has improved to fair, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center.

As the number of domestic infections in the hospital cluster expanded to 15, cities in northern Taiwan have adopted stricter public health measures to prevent community infections. More than 5,000 people, including patients discharged from Taoyuan General Hospital and related contacts, have been told to undergo 14 days of home isolation followed by seven days of self-health monitoring and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Speaking at a press conference Monday evening (Jan. 25), CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) pointed out that the conditions of earlier cases in the hospital cluster have all stabilized. He said cases 838 and 839, medical workers who were the first in the outbreak to be infected domestically, have not experienced any severe symptoms.

Meanwhile, case no. 812, a Taiwanese man suspected to be the source of the outbreak, is still intubated in an intensive care unit but has gradually recovered, according to Chuang. He had returned from the U.S. on Dec. 27 after visiting relatives, and the CECC determined that he may have passed the coronavirus on to case 838 while being intubated.

Chuang said health officials have yet to identify how case 838 contracted the disease while wearing protective gear. However, he explained that the investigation will continue and that the CECC has asked case 838 not to be too self-critical, CNA reported.

Condition of index case in Taiwan's hospital cluster improves
(CECC image)

cluster infection
cluster
coronavirus
domestic cluster
Taoyuan General Hospital
Taoyuan
critical
CECC
Chuang Jen-Hsiang
ICU
COVID-19
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei mayor announces ban on visiting the sick in hospitals
New Taipei mayor announces ban on visiting the sick in hospitals
2021/01/25 16:11
Taiwan president calls on public to adhere to COVID prevention measures
Taiwan president calls on public to adhere to COVID prevention measures
2021/01/25 15:39
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
2021/01/25 15:29
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
2021/01/25 15:02
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
2021/01/25 12:55

Updated : 2021-01-26 12:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head