Sensormatic Solutions Launches Sensormatic IQ

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 January 2021 - Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings and the architect of OpenBlue connected solutions, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, launched Sensormatic IQ. This intelligent operating platform for retail, backed by Sensormatic Solutions industry expertise and robust technology partner ecosystem, delivers tangible value across the enterprise.

The open, secure and agile platform integrates the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, retailer, and third-party data sources, along with advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to offer unparalleled visibility into operations and shopper insights. This combination drives prescriptive, data-driven outcomes for retailers, creating value and growth opportunities as retailers move into the future.

"In today's hyper-connected world, the customer experience is about how, where, when, and why engagement happens. That's why our commitment to enabling customers to harness diverse insights to drive positive outcomes and informed business decisions is more important than ever," said Bjoern Petersen, President, Sensormatic Solutions. "The launch of Sensormatic IQ reflects our forward-looking business strategy. Through collaborating with our technology partners and leveraging the global reach and scalability of the Google Cloud coupled with smart sensors and advanced analytics, our platform is designed to evolve with the industry and our customer's needs."





As the retail industry goes through significant changes, Sensormatic IQ helps retailers improve both their top and bottom line and brand value by:

Powering the digital transformation within the evolving retail market

Accelerating integration between new and existing solutions and data sets

Enabling agile innovation via a secure, scalable, and managed enterprise-grade platform

Amplifying value by deriving new insights and outcomes from complex data streams

Streamlining execution across retailer functions

"Asia Pacific retail took the lead in driving global industry growth prior to the impact of COVID-19, and the region is expected to recover the fastest from the health crisis," said Daren Ng, General Manager, Sensormatic Solutions Loss & Liability, Asia Pacific. "One thing that has not changed as retailers gear up for recovery is consumers' expectation for better shopper experiences -- from personalisation and choice to a frictionless buying journey. Sensormatic IQ provides retailers a view across their operation on one platform and with actionable insights that they can use to engage customers in an cost efficient and meaningful way."





"This open platform represents years of investment and innovation moving to outcome-based operations in order to meet the shifting needs of retailers," said Petersen. "The addition of the Sensormatic IQ platform is just one more way Sensormatic is providing the foundation for a digital journey that allows retailers to run at an enterprise scale."

As the industry continues to evolve, Sensormatic Solutions is ensuring retailers have access to the advanced solutions they need to connect people, merchandise, and data in new and innovative ways. Sensormatic IQ's flexible, open platform can incorporate insights from edge devices, such as POS, sensors, EAS, RFID, Computer Vision, and more, capable of delivering AI predictive and prescriptive models to support operations in retail environments from grocery and apparel to home improvement and malls.





About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimising building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform - Sensormatic IQ - combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including unmatched insights into retail inventory, shopper behavior, and loss and liability, and Retailer and third-party solutions with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive, data-driven outcomes and confidently move into the future. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.