Taiwan president visits military facilities to thank soldiers for their service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of the Lunar New Year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Jan. 25) made a whirlwind trip to the Army Special Forces Northern Command, Yangmingshan’s Songshan radar station, and Anbu Weather Station, to express her gratitude to troops and radar personnel for protecting the nation.

During President Tsai’s visit to the Special Forces Northern Command, she affirmed that the military remains committed to its duty and will continue to guard Taiwan’s airspace and maritime borders. She also mentioned that since last year, Taiwan has detected nearly 2,000 Chinese military aircraft and more than 400 People’s Liberation Army Navy ships, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported.

In a speech at the Songshan radar station, Tsai mentioned that when a cold front hit Yangmingshan a few weeks ago, she immediately thought of the many servicemen and women carrying out their duties on the mountain. “I really wanted to check on their working conditions and see whether they are prepared for such cold weather.”

The president said that she was deeply impressed when she watched an MND video showing troops training in the snow. She also stated that the military endures such tough conditions in order to protect the public. Because soldiers stick to their posts, Taiwanese can lead normal lives and celebrate the Lunar New Year with peace of mind, she stated.