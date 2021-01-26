Taiwanese man fined NT$1 million for violating quarantine 7 times in 3 days

Man seen stepping out of elevator. (Image submitted by member of public) Man seen stepping out of elevator. (Image submitted by member of public)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese businessman who recently returned from China has been fined NT$1 million (US$35,700) for violating his quarantine seven times within three days.

A resident of Taichung's Shengang District who returned from China on Jan. 21, left his home many times without permission while he was supposed to be undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine, a clear breach of the law. He continued to venture out despite warnings from the building's security personnel, the borough chief, and the borough administrative office.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) on Monday (Jan. 25) chastised the man for disregarding the safety of his family and neighbors and vowed that "serious crimes must be severely punished," reported UDN.

According to an investigation by the Taichung Department of Civil Affairs, the man had been transported to a community building in Shengang District after returning from China.

However, he stepped out of the residence on his first night. When confronted over the incident by the building superintendent, he claimed he had needed to buy food.

The building manager then warned him not to venture out again. The man refused to heed his warning and repeatedly left his apartment.

The borough chief was informed of the man's behavior and tried to persuade him to obey the rules, but the man rebuffed him. City government officials were then notified of the violation and carried out an investigation into his movements.

Based on testimony from the borough office and surveillance camera footage, investigators found the man had stepped out of his home seven times over the course of three days. On Monday (Jan. 25), the health department fined the man NT$1 million for his violation of the "Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens" (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), reported CNA.

The health department pointed out that because of his violations, the man will not receive the NT$1,000 daily stipend for his quarantine. In addition, he is being sent to a quarantine center for the remainder of his quarantine and will be required to pay NT$3,000 per day for his stay.