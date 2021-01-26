Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC beefs up anti-COVID measures amid hospital cluster

Move comes as many tech firms jump into action to keep virus from hurting production

  190
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 10:38
TSMC logo at Hsinchu headquarters (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo at Hsinchu headquarters (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) ratcheted up its anti-pandemic measures on Monday (Jan. 25) as concerns over a Taoyuan hospital cluster showed no signs of abating.

The world’s largest semiconductor foundry put out a notice for workers deemed at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. Employees and business representatives with a permit to access the company’s plants will be barred if they visited Taoyuan General Hospital, the epicenter of the new outbreak, between Jan. 6 and 19.

Admission will also be denied if a person's close contacts went to the hospital during that period, reported CNA. Around 5,000 individuals have been placed under quarantine to curb the spread of COVID.

Other pandemic-prevention measures include avoiding visiting medical institutions, cutting unnecessary visits, adopting videoconferencing, and reducing external on-the-job training or exchanges. TSMC employees are also advised against attending gatherings or events.

The new measures come on the heels of similar measures introduced by other tech firms, especially those with factories in Taoyuan, including electronics manufacturer Foxconn. The elevated precautions were prompted by the announcement of two cases associated with the hospital over the weekend, bringing the total number of infections in the cluster to 15.

The chipmaker’s strategic importance has been highlighted by the prolonged U.S.-China trade conflict and the derailing of supply chains by the pandemic. Germany has requested the Taiwanese government’s assistance in ensuring TSMC can increase production capacity for semiconductor chips the European country badly needs for its auto sector.

TSMC
pandemic
coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
virus
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Taoyuan
hospital culster
outbreak
chips
chipmaker
foundry

RELATED ARTICLES

Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan
2021/01/25 15:29
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
Foxconn, HTC adopt remote working as Taiwan COVID outbreak intensifies
2021/01/25 15:02
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak
2021/01/25 12:55
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
2021/01/25 10:15
China goes on offensive after studies cast doubt on its vaccines
China goes on offensive after studies cast doubt on its vaccines
2021/01/23 17:17

Updated : 2021-01-26 11:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head