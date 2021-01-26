Hong Kong Arts Centre "Via North Point" Open Call for Creative Community Space Proposals

Calling all creative talents in town! Be An Imagineer!

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 January 2021 - Have you ever thought about transforming your ideas into an art installation in urban community spaces? Here comes the chance! Organized by the Hong Kong Arts Centre ("HKAC") and funded by Urban Renewal Fund, "Via North Point", a public art and community initiative that carries the mission of urban revitalization would like to hear from you. Its Call for Creative Community Space Proposals ("Open Call") welcomes talents from all walks of life -- along with artists, creatives and architects -- to submit your proposal to breathe new life into the public spaces!





After months of collection of opinions, practical experience and accumulation of knowledge in diversified activities, such as "Your SAY!", "Community Wanderer -- Guided Tour Design and Training Workshop ", and "Urban Design Lab Online Exhibition", it is time to materialize the ideas into reality for the unique "Via North Point" project.









The Open Call aims to stimulate greater social interaction through public participation, and local creative talents as individuals, a company or a team are welcome to submit their proposals. Selected proposals will be commissioned and showcased in the month-long Finale Festival in September 2021. Envision a new life for the urban spaces. Take action and "Be an Imagineer" NOW!

Open Call for Creative Community Space Proposals Submission Period From now until 18:00 (Hong Kong time), 22 February 2021 (Monday) Target Participants Creative talents, artists, architects, academic organizations or individuals forming new collectives are all welcome General Design Considerations for Creative Work ● Offer multiple ways for users to interact with and stimulate greater social interaction ● Explore the multipurpose uses of public spaces and respond creatively to the neighborhood needs ● Enhance community vitality and spatial experience For details please see: www.via-northpoint.hk/opencall/ Locations Designated locations: ● Sitting-out Area across Chun Yeung Street and Tong Shui Road ● Pavilion at North Point Promenade Other suggested locations*: ● Ground area under HF61 footbridge ● Junction area between North Point Road and Java Road ● North Point Public Pier ● Tong Shui Road Garden ● Junction area between Tong Shui Road and North Point Estate Lane ● Kam Ping Street * Not limited to other suggested locations within the outlined area Submission Method For details, please find the attachment of design brief and visit the website of Via North Point at www.via-northpoint.hk/opencall/ Email : vianp@hkac.org.hk. Selection Process 20 eligible submissions (maximum) will be shortlisted by the HKAC and reviewed by the Selection Panel for public voting Important Dates ● Deadline for proposal submission:

18:00, 22 February 2021 (Hong Kong time) ● Notification of results of shortlisted participants: Early March 2021 ● Review of Shortlisted Proposals by the Selection Panel: Mid-March, 2021 ● Result Announcement: Late-March, 2021 ● Installation and setup of the commissioned creative work: April -- August 2021 ● Creative works open to public at Finale Festival: September 2021

HKAC is planning to launch "North Point Meet & Greet -- A day of life in the neighbourhood" discussion session in this coming Friday (January 29, 2021) so as to facilitate direct communication between potential applicants and different stakeholders in North Point. This may help creative talents to come up with proposals in response to the users with different lifestyles in the community. General public are welcome to join. Details are as follows:





【North Point Meet & Greet -- A day of life in the neighbourhood】 on 29 January, 2021 Date 29 January 2021 (Friday) Time 13:00 to 14:00 Format Zoom Registration https://forms.gle/LeGVeQ4sUb9HYCro9





【 Via North Point Weekend 】 in February

In spite of the continual outbreak of coronavirus, the first 【Via North Point Weekend】 was successfully held in December 2020, along with a series of activities, including online community tour and online workshops. In February, 【Via North Point Weekend】 will continue to fill up your weekends with more diverse activities. Details and registration to be announced on Facebook and Instagram of "Via North Point" soon -- Stay Tuned!

*Programmes and events are subject to change without prior notice.

Arrangements are subject to the latest announcement by HKAC. For more details, please visit:

Website : www.via-northpoint.hk

Facebook : 路過北角Via North Point

Instagram : @vianorthpoint

YouTube : www.youtube.com/channel/UCz20dDmB8In4IfQ1vu3Z5vw