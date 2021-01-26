Alexa
Markusson lifts Loyola Marymount over Portland 75-50

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 09:24
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mattias Markusson had a career-high 25 points plus 13 rebounds as Loyola Marymount rolled past Portland 75-50 on Monday.

Markusson hit 10 of 12 shots. He added three blocks.

Ivan Alipiev had 16 points for Loyola Marymount (8-6, 3-3 West Coast Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Joe Quintana added 12 points and Jalin Anderson had seven assists.

Latrell Jones had 13 points for the Pilots (6-10, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Eddie Davis added 11 points and Michael Henn had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-26 11:23 GMT+08:00

