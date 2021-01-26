Alexa
Cornwall leads Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 80-71

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 09:21
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jaheam Cornwall matched his season high with 21 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 80-71 on Monday.

D’Maurian Williams had 18 points for Gardner-Webb (6-9, 5-5 Big South Conference). Jacob Falko added 13 points, Jordan Sears had six steals, and Jamaine Mann had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Ja’Quavian Florence had 18 points for the Buccaneers (1-13, 0-10), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Emorie Knox added 12 points and Melvin Edwards Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., whose 19 points per game entering the contest led the Buccaneers, scored eight points (1 of 11).

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 74-62 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-26 11:23 GMT+08:00

