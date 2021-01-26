Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Panthers hire Sean Ryan to coach quarterbacks

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 07:46
Panthers hire Sean Ryan to coach quarterbacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have hired Sean Ryan as quarterbacks coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as assistant offensive line coach, and announced that defensive line coach Mike Phair will not return next season.

Ryan replaces coach Jake Peetz, who left to become the offensive coordinator at LSU. Sparano takes over for Marcus Satterfield, now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Ryan worked with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule with the Giants in 2012. Ryan has spent time coaching Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson while working with the Lions and Texans.

Sparano Jr., whose father Tony Sparano was the head coach of the Raiders (2014) and Dolphins (2008-11), has spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars as the assistant offensive line coach.

The Panthers also announced that offensive coordinator Joe Brady and linebackers coach Mike Siravo won’t be coaching at the Senior Bowl because of reasons related to COVID-19. The team says the offensive staff will absorb Brady’s duties, while defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb will coach the linebackers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-26 09:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head