By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 05:24
Pirates sign catcher Joe Hudson to minor league contract

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pirates have signed catcher Joe Hudson to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

Pittsburgh announced the deal on Monday. The 29-year-old Hudson has appeared in 18 major league games for St. Louis, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels.

Hudson is a career .167 hitter with one RBI in 30 career at-bats. He will be in the mix to compete for the backup job behind Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist last year.

Hudson was a sixth-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2012 first-year player draft.

Updated : 2021-01-26 06:48 GMT+08:00

