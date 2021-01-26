Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/26 04:57
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 50 cents to $52.77 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 47 cents to $55.88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.56 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.59 a gallon. February natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1 to $1,855.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 7 cents to $25.48 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.63 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.80 Japanese yen from 103.83 yen. The euro fell to $1.2139 from $1.2167.

Updated : 2021-01-26 06:47 GMT+08:00

