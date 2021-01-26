New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|125.40
|Down
|.80
|Mar
|123.00
|124.95
|122.15
|123.25
|Down
|.80
|May
|125.05
|127.00
|124.35
|125.40
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|127.30
|128.85
|126.30
|127.35
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|128.85
|130.45
|128.10
|129.15
|Down
|.75
|Dec
|131.35
|132.40
|130.20
|131.15
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|132.40
|134.20
|132.40
|133.00
|Down
|.65
|May
|133.15
|135.05
|133.15
|133.85
|Down
|.55
|Jul
|133.75
|135.75
|133.75
|134.55
|Down
|.50
|Sep
|134.30
|136.20
|134.30
|135.15
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|135.00
|136.90
|135.00
|135.90
|Down
|.45
|Mar
|136.80
|Down
|.45
|May
|137.45
|Down
|.45
|Jul
|137.95
|Down
|.45
|Sep
|138.55
|Down
|.30
|Dec
|139.65
|Down
|.45