By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 125.40 Down .80
Mar 123.00 124.95 122.15 123.25 Down .80
May 125.05 127.00 124.35 125.40 Down .80
Jul 127.30 128.85 126.30 127.35 Down .75
Sep 128.85 130.45 128.10 129.15 Down .75
Dec 131.35 132.40 130.20 131.15 Down .70
Mar 132.40 134.20 132.40 133.00 Down .65
May 133.15 135.05 133.15 133.85 Down .55
Jul 133.75 135.75 133.75 134.55 Down .50
Sep 134.30 136.20 134.30 135.15 Down .45
Dec 135.00 136.90 135.00 135.90 Down .45
Mar 136.80 Down .45
May 137.45 Down .45
Jul 137.95 Down .45
Sep 138.55 Down .30
Dec 139.65 Down .45

Updated : 2021-01-26 06:47 GMT+08:00

