Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

6N: Marler, Launchbury withdraw from England squad

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 02:05
6N: Marler, Launchbury withdraw from England squad

LONDON (AP) — Prop Joe Marler has withdrawn from England's squad for the entire Six Nations to be with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, lock Joe Launchbury will miss the first three rounds after breaking his leg.

Marler ruled himself out on Monday, three days after being named in the 28-man squad. It means England will begin its title defence on Feb. 6 against Scotland without its two main loosehead props after Mako Vunipola suffered an Achilles injury. Ellis Genge was the only capped loosehead remaining.

Coach Eddie Jones summoned Wasps prop Tom West and Bath lock Charlie Ewels.

Marler wrote on Twitter: “Always grateful for the opportunity so not an easy decision, but want to do right by my family in these crazy times and won't be meeting up with the squad for this tournament. Look forward to watching the team rip in.”

Launchbury's fibia stress fracture was cruel timing given that last autumn he re-established himself in the second row alongside Maro Itoje following a resurgence that has continued.

Wasps coach Lee Blackett said they will rehab Launchbury and hope he can be available for England's last two matches against France on March 13 and Ireland on March 20.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-26 03:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million