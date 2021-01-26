Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for November, 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.