Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.
All times are Eastern.
WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for November, 9 a.m.
WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January, 10 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.
American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.