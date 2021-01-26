Alexa
Preds goalie Ingram in NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 00:59
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators goaltender Connor Ingram is voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHL Players' Association's player assistance program, keeping him away from the Predators during that time.

The NHL and NHLPA announced Ingram's decision Monday and said there will be no further comment.

Ingram, 23, currently is Nashville's third goalie this season behind Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound goalie from Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, Canada, played 33 games last season with the Predators' AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. He has yet to appear in an NHL game.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Updated : 2021-01-26 03:43 GMT+08:00

