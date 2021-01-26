Alexa
Appeals court upholds convictions in Kansas bomb plot

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 01:19
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions and sentences of three militia members facing decades in prison for their roles in a foiled 2016 plot to massacre Somali Muslims in southwest Kansas.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected all the arguments raised by attorneys for Gavin Wright, Curtis Allen and Patrick Stein. The court was not swayed by claims that the men were entrapped, nor that the method of selecting jurors was flawed.

Jurors convicted them in 2018 of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights for a scheme to blow up a mosque and apartments housing Somalis in Garden City, about 220 miles (350 kilometers) west of Wichita.

Stein, the alleged ringleader, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Allen, who drafted a manifesto for the group, got 25 years. Wright, who helped make and test explosives at his mobile home business, received 26 years.

Before their sentencing, attorneys for the men had urged the court to consider what they called then-President Donald Trump’s rhetoric encouraging violence. Attorneys had pointed to a Trump tweet at the time saying that “some very bad people” were mixed in with the South American migrant caravan and calling it “an invasion” of the country.

