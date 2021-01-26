Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlanta United signs Argentine striker Lisandro López

By  Associated Press
2021/01/26 00:47
Atlanta United signs Argentine striker Lisandro López

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United signed Argentine striker Lisandro López, hoping he can provide depth on its front line.

United said Monday the 37-year-old López was acquired in a free transfer from Racing Club in Argentina's Superliga.

López has scored 244 goals in 603 professional appearances encompassing an 18-year career in Argentina, Portugal, France, Qatar and Brazil. He also appeared seven times for his national team.

“Lisandro is a veteran goal scorer who will strengthen our attack," Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We feel that he will have a positive influence on our younger roster.”

United is coming off a dismal season in which it failed to make the MLS playoffs for the first time in its four-year history. The team is looking to bounce back behind the expected return of star striker Josef Martinez, a former league MVP who missed nearly all of the 2020 campaign because of a knee injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-26 02:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day