American midfielder Duane Holmes reacquired by Huddersfield

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/26 00:45
American midfielder Duane Holmes reacquired by Huddersfield

American midfielder Duane Holmes has been reacquired by Huddersfield from fellow League Championship club Derby.

Holmes agreed to a 3 1/2-year contract with Huddersfield, the second-tier League Championship team said Monday. The deal includes a one-year option for an extension, the club said.

Holmes, 26, played for Huddersfield from 2013-16, then was with Scunthorpe (2016-18) and Derby.

Holmes was born in Columbus, Georgia, moved to England with his mother when he was 4 and played for Huddersfield's academy. He made his U.S. national team debut in 2019 and has two international appearances.

Updated : 2021-01-26 02:11 GMT+08:00

