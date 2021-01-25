Alexa
The Latest: Belgium to suspend amateur soccer competitions

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/25 23:29
FILE - In this June 17 2020 file photo, a security wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus stands on the empty tribune of the...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Belgian soccer federation says amateur competitions should be suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Professional soccer and the Belgian Cup competition will be able to continue with no fans at stadiums. The amateur teams in the Belgian Cup will be granted a special permission to play.

The federation says only kids under 12 will be allowed to continue playing.

The federation says the financial consequences of the pandemic have been “huge” and that it has already spent 8 million euros ($9.55 million) in aid to clubs.

Belgium has been hit hard by the pandemic. The country of 11.5 million inhabitants has reported more than 20,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

