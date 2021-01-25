Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 24

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 1 .34
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01
Anton Khudobin Dallas 2 119 2 1.01
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 2 1.32
Jaroslav Halak Boston 2 124 3 1.45
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 1.54
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 2 120 4 2.00
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 2.00
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 299 10 2.01
John Gibson Anaheim 5 298 10 2.01
Jake Allen Montreal 2 119 4 2.02
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 2.03
Tuukka Rask Boston 3 188 7 2.23
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 241 9 2.24
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 4 239 9 2.26
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 4 238 9 2.27
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 3 158 6 2.28
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 2.34
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 3 179 7 2.35

___

Goaltenders Win Record

Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 7 414 3 4 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 5 299 3 2 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 299 3 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 5 284 3 1 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 241 3 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 4 239 3 1 0
Martin Jones San Jose 4 234 3 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 3 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record

Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 1 81 .988 3 0 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 2 53 .964 1 0 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 2 119 2 49 .961 2 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 31 .939 1 0 0
John Gibson Anaheim 5 298 10 150 .938 2 1 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 2 124 3 45 .938 1 0 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 2 120 4 59 .937 1 1 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 3 179 7 101 .935 1 1 1
Chris Driedger Florida 1 60 2 28 .933 1 0 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 4 238 9 116 .928 2 1 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 98 .925 2 1 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 299 10 120 .923 3 2 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 3 158 6 70 .921 2 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 4 239 9 104 .920 3 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 241 9 103 .920 3 1 0
Thomas Greiss Detroit 3 175 8 90 .918 0 3 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 5 284 12 126 .913 3 1 1
Vitek Vanecek Washington 4 251 12 124 .912 2 0 2
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 3 31 .912 1 1 0
Antti Raanta Arizona 1 59 3 31 .912 1 0 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record

Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 3 179 2 3 0 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 5 299 1 3 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 5 298 1 2 1 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 4 238 1 2 1 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 2 120 1 1 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 2 119 1 2 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 2 117 1 1 1 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 2 100 1 1 1 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 2 91 1 1 0 0

Updated : 2021-01-26 00:38 GMT+08:00

