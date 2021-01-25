All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|22
|21
|Pittsburgh
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|21
|23
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|11
|11
|Boston
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|15
|10
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|22
|N.Y. Islanders
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|9
|8
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|18
|19
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|15
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Columbus
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|15
|18
|Chicago
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|19
|23
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Nashville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|17
|Detroit
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|12
|20
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|19
|12
|Minnesota
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|15
|St. Louis
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|17
|23
|Colorado
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|18
|15
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|20
|20
|Anaheim
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|11
|14
|San Jose
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|21
|Arizona
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|19
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|29
|18
|Toronto
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|22
|19
|Winnipeg
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|17
|Edmonton
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|23
|Calgary
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|13
|9
|Vancouver
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|20
|33
|Ottawa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|14
|20
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Chicago 6, Detroit 2
Buffalo 4, Washington 3, SO
Vegas 1, Arizona 0
Toronto 3, Calgary 2
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 0
Anaheim 3, Colorado 1
San Jose 5, Minnesota 3
Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 3
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 3, Nashville 2
Los Angeles 6, St. Louis 3
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.