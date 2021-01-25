Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

South African cops investigate official for not wearing mask

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/25 22:37
South African cops investigate official for not wearing mask

JOHANNESBURG (AP) —

South African police are investigating the premier of Mpumalanga province for failing to wear a mask at a public funeral.

Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was seen on a live state television broadcast violating the country's COVID-19 regulations by not wearing a mask and hugging a police officer. She was attending the funeral of Cabinet minister Jackson Mthembu, who was buried Sunday after dying of COVID-19 last week.

Photos and video footage of Mtweni-Tsipane attending the burial without a mask have been widely circulated on social media, prompting many to criticize government officials for not barring her from entering the gravesite without a mask and not taking action against her.

South Africa requires masks to be worn in all public spaces and failure to do so is punishable by a fine or imprisonment for up to six months. Several hundred people have been arrested for not wearing masks, according to police reports.

Funerals have been limited to a maximum of 50 people, all of whom must wear masks at all times and keep a distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) from each other.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he instructed police to investigate the conduct of Mtsweni-Tsipane, the highest government official of Mpumalanga province.

“If South Africa wants to beat this invisible enemy which is COVID-19, we simply can’t let down our guard down," Cele said in a statement Monday.

"An investigation must be conducted and necessary action must be taken,” Cele said.

Mtsweni-Tsipane has since issued an apology for the incident, but her statement added to the controversy as she claimed she was not aware that her mask had fallen off. Many people on social media questioned how that could be true.

South Africa is battling a resurgence of the COVID-19 that is driven by the 501Y.V2 variant identified in this country that is estimated to be about 50% more transmissible, according to scientists.

The country has recorded 8,147 new cases and 300 deaths in the last 24 hours. It has a cumulative total of more than 1.4 million cases, including 40,874 deaths from COVID-19. South Africa, with a population of 60 million people, has the continent's highest levels of confirmed cases of the disease, accounting for more than 40% of the reported cases of all the 54 countries of Africa, with a total population of 1.3 billion.

Updated : 2021-01-26 00:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day