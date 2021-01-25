Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American of Taiwanese-Indian parentage given role in Biden administration

Shanthi Kalathil appointed coordinator for democracy and human rights at the National Security Council

By Jose Kalathil, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/01/25 21:23
Shanthi Kalathil (National Endowment for Democracy photo)

Shanthi Kalathil (National Endowment for Democracy photo)

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) — Washington has just given a boost to its Taiwan policy by appointing Shanthi Kalathil as the coordinator for democracy and human rights at the National Security Council under President Joe Biden.

Shanthi Kalathil is the daughter of the late James Kalathil, who was of Indian origin, and Lucia Tang, a Taiwanese national. While a post-doctor fellow in Physics at Carbondale University in Illinois, her father met her mother, then a PhD student in English at the same school.

Brought up in the U.S., the 49-year-old Shanthi Kalathil previously served as the senior director of the International Forum for Democratic Studies at the National Endowment for Democracy, where her work focused on emerging challenges to democracy.

"Shanthi's new assignment is like a gift to democracy because she admires its values," said Pappachan Kalathil, her paternal uncle and a former president of the Federation of Kerala Associations of North America. He termed it a great accolade for the family.

"Shanthi's mother Lucia Tang is the daughter of [the] late General Tang, a close associate of Chiang kai-shek, the father of the nation [of] Taiwan. Lucia, who was born in China, had fled to the then Formosa Island, along with Chiang in 1949," said Pappachen.

Kalathil has also served as a senior democracy fellow at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), as an associate with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, as a non-resident associate with the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University, and as a consultant for the World Bank.

She also worked as a reporter at the Hong Kong-based The Asian Wall Street Journal and as an advisor to several international affairs organizations. In addition, she is the author of numerous policy and scholarly publications.

Jose Kalathil is a New Delhi-based senior journalist.

Updated : 2021-01-25 21:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases