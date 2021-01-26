Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking

Many Baishihu area farms offering strawberry-picking packages

  162
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/26 10:19
(Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

(Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Baishihu, a cirque in Taipei’s mountainous Neihu District, is a popular destination for those looking to get away from the city for hiking or dining at one of the area restaurants that have strawberry on the menu when it is in season.

Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) said in a news release that the season for the red fruit has begun and that many farms in the area offer strawberry-picking packages.

GEO Slope Conservation Section Chief Chen Jian-fan (陳建帆) encouraged people to take a tour of the area, which is easy to get to from the city, during the strawberry season. They can take MRT to Neihu Station, transfer to Taipei City Bus S2, and get off at Bishanyen.

From the stop, it is a short walk to the keel-shaped Baishihu suspension bridge. After crossing the bridge, visitors are met with a pleasant landscape of tall trees, gardens, ponds, and pavilions as well as fine restaurants throughout the area.

Visitors who like to combine sightseeing and exercise are encouraged to go for a hike and explore the network of looping trails in the surrounding mountains.

The hiking trails lead visitors to many attractions, including Daluntou Mountain, the Dapitou farm pond, Dalun Lake, the stone-built Huang family old residence, and the Dragon Boat Rock.

How to get there:

By car: Take Bishan Road (碧山路) and follow the signs to Bishan Temple.
By public transport: Get off at MRT Neihu Station, take S2 or S2 Shuttle Bus at the stop at the rear of the building, and get off at Bishanyen.

Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking
(GEO photo)

Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking
Bishan Temple (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking
Baishihu suspension bridge (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking
(GEO photo)

Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking
Huang family’s old residence (GEO photo)

Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking
Dapitou farm pond (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking
Dalun Lake (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

Baishihu
Baishihu suspension bridge

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei’s GEO recommends a visit to Baishihu in Neihu during Lunar New Year
Taipei’s GEO recommends a visit to Baishihu in Neihu during Lunar New Year
2018/02/08 15:04

Updated : 2021-01-26 11:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
US carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head