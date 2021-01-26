Strawberry season in Taipei's Neihu ripe for hikes, fruit-picking

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Baishihu, a cirque in Taipei’s mountainous Neihu District, is a popular destination for those looking to get away from the city for hiking or dining at one of the area restaurants that have strawberry on the menu when it is in season.

Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) said in a news release that the season for the red fruit has begun and that many farms in the area offer strawberry-picking packages.

GEO Slope Conservation Section Chief Chen Jian-fan (陳建帆) encouraged people to take a tour of the area, which is easy to get to from the city, during the strawberry season. They can take MRT to Neihu Station, transfer to Taipei City Bus S2, and get off at Bishanyen.

From the stop, it is a short walk to the keel-shaped Baishihu suspension bridge. After crossing the bridge, visitors are met with a pleasant landscape of tall trees, gardens, ponds, and pavilions as well as fine restaurants throughout the area.

Visitors who like to combine sightseeing and exercise are encouraged to go for a hike and explore the network of looping trails in the surrounding mountains.

The hiking trails lead visitors to many attractions, including Daluntou Mountain, the Dapitou farm pond, Dalun Lake, the stone-built Huang family old residence, and the Dragon Boat Rock.



How to get there:

By car: Take Bishan Road (碧山路) and follow the signs to Bishan Temple.

By public transport: Get off at MRT Neihu Station, take S2 or S2 Shuttle Bus at the stop at the rear of the building, and get off at Bishanyen.



(GEO photo)



Bishan Temple (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)



Baishihu suspension bridge (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)



(GEO photo)



Huang family’s old residence (GEO photo)



Dapitou farm pond (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)



Dalun Lake (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)