By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 25, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;88;78;Partly sunny;88;78;SSW;8;78%;40%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;74;63;Sunny and pleasant;75;64;W;6;68%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;52;33;Mostly cloudy;54;39;ENE;3;59%;4%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;63;54;Decreasing clouds;60;50;WSW;6;77%;44%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;42;37;More clouds than sun;44;35;SSW;10;80%;75%;1

Anchorage, United States;Colder;22;9;Mostly sunny, cold;15;3;NNE;0;80%;3%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;47;26;Plenty of sunshine;49;28;E;5;41%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow at times;11;7;A morning flurry;22;7;W;10;78%;57%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;86;75;Humid with a t-storm;87;74;N;12;80%;93%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;63;51;Periods of rain;62;46;SSW;17;75%;88%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;66;Breezy in the p.m.;77;65;SW;13;64%;5%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;65;41;Sunny and delightful;69;41;NW;6;36%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;72;SE;6;68%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;82;59;Periods of sun;85;57;E;6;42%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;91;73;Sun and some clouds;93;75;S;5;61%;13%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;57;46;Clouds breaking;53;42;WNW;9;69%;30%;2

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;37;21;Sunny and mild;46;19;NNE;9;19%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain to snow;44;32;A little snow;36;26;NNW;10;75%;81%;1

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;35;27;Mostly cloudy;33;28;WNW;6;76%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;68;42;Sunny intervals;69;42;SE;6;62%;41%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;83;64;A t-storm around;82;64;E;8;59%;55%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;41;30;Breezy in the a.m.;38;32;NW;12;66%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;37;31;Mostly cloudy;39;33;SW;8;77%;59%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;43;29;Cloudy, p.m. snow;37;28;NE;4;83%;89%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Inc. clouds;41;28;Partly sunny;36;26;NW;9;68%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;97;79;Very warm;93;78;NNE;6;54%;67%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;84;65;Variable clouds;83;66;S;5;44%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;55;44;Showers;55;35;NW;6;80%;93%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;69;51;Clouds and sun;72;56;NE;6;37%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;Cooler with some sun;75;62;SSE;17;64%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray shower;82;68;Clouds and sun;82;67;ESE;4;53%;91%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;71;Periods of sun, nice;87;70;E;5;63%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy, p.m. snow;35;31;A little snow;34;24;NNE;16;79%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;90;73;Mostly cloudy;88;72;NNE;9;58%;5%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;34;30;Partly sunny;34;28;WNW;7;82%;38%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;77;65;Sunshine, pleasant;78;65;NNE;7;51%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;70;42;Plenty of sun;62;40;N;6;48%;48%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;76;A t-storm around;90;76;NE;12;69%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;63;44;Plenty of sun;63;43;NW;6;71%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;33;18;A little snow;27;16;NNW;6;84%;79%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;75;59;Hazy sunshine;78;58;NNW;5;54%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;85;76;Showers around;86;75;SW;7;77%;90%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;38;32;Rain tapering off;47;42;W;10;92%;89%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;45;17;Abundant sunshine;42;17;NNE;6;34%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;63;59;Mostly cloudy, nice;65;58;W;11;81%;40%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;73;66;Low clouds breaking;73;64;SSE;6;71%;32%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;72;60;A p.m. t-storm;77;60;NNE;8;77%;64%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;83;63;Mostly sunny, nice;83;62;SE;5;67%;0%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;35;31;A little snow;34;31;NNE;9;93%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;73;Clouds and sunshine;90;74;SSE;5;59%;36%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;71;61;Mostly sunny, nice;73;61;E;6;68%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;Brief showers;82;72;Spotty showers;81;72;ENE;15;69%;85%;1

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;63;Mostly sunny, nice;85;63;SSE;5;50%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;Plenty of sun;64;38;NNE;5;51%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain, windy;56;51;A little p.m. rain;59;44;S;12;67%;67%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;More clouds than sun;88;77;Showers;86;76;WSW;9;77%;75%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;85;73;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;N;8;57%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rather cloudy;72;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;59;NNE;8;81%;69%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;47;19;Plenty of sunshine;46;18;SW;4;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;81;48;Hazy sun;79;49;NNW;5;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;67;34;WSW;5;55%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;93;69;Partly sunny;93;68;N;13;27%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;43;39;Cloudy and breezy;41;26;WSW;15;62%;28%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;87;75;A shower or two;87;75;NE;13;58%;56%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;74;SSW;6;68%;86%;3

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;79;65;Mostly sunny;81;64;E;5;57%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;89;75;S;3;73%;65%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;54;40;A few showers;58;35;WNW;7;59%;70%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;SW;6;76%;33%;9

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;80;69;High clouds;80;68;SSE;8;64%;32%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;60;56;Spotty showers;63;54;WNW;6;92%;70%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;29;Cloudy, p.m. rain;41;40;WSW;6;83%;88%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Occasional rain;57;42;Mostly sunny, cool;58;48;ESE;6;38%;16%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;88;77;Clouds and sun, nice;89;78;S;6;63%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;52;46;Spotty showers;58;45;W;4;78%;77%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;Clouds and sun;89;81;NE;13;61%;26%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;82;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;NE;4;83%;76%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;ESE;4;71%;82%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;102;70;Rain and drizzle;74;52;SSE;13;62%;57%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and warmer;78;48;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;WSW;5;32%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;79;69;Mostly sunny;82;70;SSE;11;68%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little wintry mix;38;35;Rain and snow;37;29;W;9;96%;93%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;89;74;Breezy in the p.m.;89;76;E;14;61%;6%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;86;70;Partly sunny;84;68;NW;7;60%;63%;7

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;21;10;Turning cloudy;21;18;NNE;1;71%;68%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;38;31;P.M. snow showers;38;30;SSE;13;77%;72%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;86;69;Mostly sunny, nice;85;68;N;8;45%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;79;58;Breezy in the p.m.;80;56;NNE;12;52%;9%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny, milder;40;30;Colder with snow;34;33;NE;8;71%;86%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;60;45;Cloudy;63;48;E;7;77%;26%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid;-27;-36;Partly sunny, frigid;-18;-23;SE;4;79%;58%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;58;42;Mostly cloudy;58;47;NE;7;63%;95%;2

Oslo, Norway;Colder;22;12;Periods of sun, cold;22;13;NNW;3;65%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;21;12;A bit of p.m. snow;20;16;NE;9;80%;91%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;85;78;Cloudy with showers;85;78;NE;12;81%;99%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;NW;9;71%;47%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;87;73;A morning shower;87;74;ENE;8;71%;82%;9

Paris, France;Chilly with clearing;39;25;Mostly cloudy;38;34;SSW;6;67%;33%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;Breezy in the p.m.;77;60;SSW;12;56%;27%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;91;74;Partly sunny;92;74;S;6;61%;30%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Winds subsiding;88;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;75;NE;11;71%;81%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny;92;66;SE;7;42%;4%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;34;28;Snow showers;31;29;WNW;8;70%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and mild;53;35;A morning shower;45;21;NW;5;75%;44%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;68;51;Periods of rain;67;51;WSW;8;64%;75%;3

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;68;49;Mostly sunny;68;52;ENE;3;87%;21%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;85;77;A morning shower;85;77;ESE;8;68%;81%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. snow;28;24;Cloudy and chilly;31;25;ENE;12;42%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;35;32;Wet snow;34;33;NNW;13;93%;94%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;90;77;Warm with some sun;92;78;NNE;7;51%;4%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SE;7;19%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Breezy in the p.m.;53;32;Mostly sunny, cool;51;29;NNE;9;61%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;39;30;A bit of ice;36;27;E;7;84%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Breezy;54;42;A p.m. shower or two;53;49;SSE;10;64%;93%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;80;64;Partly sunny;79;62;ENE;10;63%;12%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Decreasing clouds;82;73;Breezy with a shower;81;74;ENE;14;75%;75%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;84;66;Mostly sunny, humid;85;65;S;6;62%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;77;44;Clouds and sun, nice;78;43;E;5;13%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;90;56;Sunny and pleasant;89;54;SW;6;38%;10%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;89;70;Partly sunny;86;72;NNE;10;75%;28%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;58;55;Spotty showers;61;56;WNW;3;91%;78%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;44;34;Cloudy and chilly;44;36;NE;5;64%;70%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing and mild;56;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;28;NW;4;74%;19%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;57;48;Cloudy and mild;52;43;NNE;8;73%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A few showers;87;75;N;6;75%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy;48;35;A little snow;38;27;WNW;8;85%;94%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;81;74;A shower in the a.m.;81;73;ENE;10;70%;82%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of wet snow;33;26;A snow shower;29;22;NW;8;77%;56%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;78;Hot, becoming breezy;96;79;ENE;12;42%;25%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasing clouds;73;61;Mostly sunny;73;60;ENE;8;70%;29%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;36;28;Intermittent snow;33;31;ENE;7;87%;91%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;High clouds, chilly;40;23;Plenty of sun;42;25;NE;4;71%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with clearing;50;27;Partly sunny, mild;51;30;N;8;39%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;50;34;Clouds and sun;55;36;E;6;16%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;67;43;Some sun;72;51;ESE;4;53%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain;56;48;A little rain;51;28;N;6;70%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, milder;53;38;Mostly cloudy;51;43;W;6;69%;89%;2

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;33;29;Breezy with snow;32;23;N;20;81%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;High clouds;68;58;Increasingly windy;65;53;NNW;16;60%;20%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;65;53;Breezy in the p.m.;58;48;WNW;17;59%;30%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;5;-19;Hazy, bitterly cold;-5;-22;WSW;4;85%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;40;30;Periods of sun;43;33;ENE;6;55%;68%;2

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;40;25;Snow showers;35;28;NW;12;56%;75%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;91;68;Partly sunny;84;66;E;5;56%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, p.m. snow;33;29;Snow;30;28;WNW;12;88%;96%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of snow;34;30;A snow shower;34;31;W;17;86%;60%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;75;62;Sunshine and breezy;75;64;N;17;65%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;94;69;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;WNW;5;41%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, cold;22;15;Mostly sunny;29;19;NNE;2;40%;0%;3

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-25 21:34 GMT+08:00

